LIVE

RCD Espanyol - Athletic Club

Liga - 25 January 2020

Liga – Follow the Football match between RCD Espanyol and Athletic Club live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 25 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Abelardo or Gaizka Garitano? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between RCD Espanyol and Athletic Club? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for RCD Espanyol vs Athletic Club. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

