LIVE

RCD Mallorca - RCD Espanyol

Liga - 6 October 2019

Liga – Follow the Football match between RCD Mallorca and RCD Espanyol live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 6 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vicente Moreno or David Gallego? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between RCD Mallorca and RCD Espanyol? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for RCD Mallorca vs RCD Espanyol. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

