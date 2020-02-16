LIVE

Real Madrid - RC Celta

Liga - 16 February 2020

Liga – Follow the Football match between Real Madrid and RC Celta live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 16 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Zinédine Zidane or Óscar? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Real Madrid and RC Celta? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Real Madrid vs RC Celta. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

