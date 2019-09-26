LIVE

Real Sociedad - Deportivo Alavés

Liga - 26 September 2019

Liga – Follow the Football match between Real Sociedad and Deportivo Alavés live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 26 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Imanol Alguacil or Abelardo? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Real Sociedad and Deportivo Alavés? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Real Sociedad vs Deportivo Alavés. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

