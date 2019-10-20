LIVE

Real Sociedad - Real Betis

Liga - 20 October 2019

Liga – Follow the Football match between Real Sociedad and Real Betis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Imanol Alguacil or Rubi? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Real Sociedad and Real Betis? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Real Sociedad vs Real Betis. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

