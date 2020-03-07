SD Eibar
    2nd Half
    0
    -
    1
    12:00
    07/03/20
    Municipal de Ipurua
    RCD Mallorca
    follow action in real-time
    Liga • Day 27
    ScoresTables
    • 1st Half
    • SD Eibar
    • RCD Mallorca
    • Rodríguez
      42'
    • Oliveira
      40'
    • Raillo
      23'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    SD Eibar - RCD Mallorca
    Liga - 7 March 2020

    Liga – Follow the Football match between SD Eibar and RCD Mallorca live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 7 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Luis Mendilibar or Vicente Moreno? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between SD Eibar and RCD Mallorca? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for SD Eibar vs RCD Mallorca. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.