Valencia CF - Real Madrid
Liga - 15 December 2019
Liga – Follow the Football match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 December 2019.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Albert Celades or Zinédine Zidane? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Valencia CF and Real Madrid?
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Valencia CF vs Real Madrid. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Absolute scenes, I believe is what they say. What a dramatic finish to the match at Mestalla. Valencia had a chance to clinch the win, then Real Madrid had a goal disallowed and then Benzema equalised after Courtois got on the end of a corner kick. Real Madrid escape Mestalla with a point ahead of the Clasico.
FULL TIME: Valencia 1-1 Real Madrid
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! Valencia 1 Real Madrid 1 (95 mins - Karim Benzema). INCREDIBLE! It's a late, late equaliser for Real Madrid! What drama at the end of this match! Courtois was up for the corner kick, he won the header and forced Domenech into the save and then Benzema was on hand to slam a finish high into the net!
EQUALISER... NO! It's been ruled out! Benzema played a cross into the box, Ramos flicked it on and Jovic finished into the net, but the Serbian striker was clearly offside when the flick on was made.
Almost a second! That could, and perhaps should, have been the second goal to secure the win for Valencia! Nacho's backpass was pounced upon by Vallejo, but Courtois makes the save to deny him!
Not entirely sure what happened there. Valverde was shown a yellow card for a foul on Garay that wasn't. There's a long VAR review, the yellow card is rescinded, but was Jovic given it instead?
Diakhaby comes on for Valencia as they attempt to shore up their defence. Still a few minutes left to play.
There will be four minutes of stoppage time played at the end of the match.
Is there one last chance left in this match for Real Madrid to at least salvage a point? This would be a real missed opportunity for them after Barcelona's result at the Anoeta yesterday.
Real Madrid arrived here as a team in form. They hadn't lost since the defeat to Real Mallorca a couple months ago, but there's a reason why Mestalla is one of the toughest places to play.
Of course, Barcelona's draw away to Real Sociedad yesterday meant that Real Madrid could go top of La Liga with a win tonight. Now, it looks like they're falling behind their rivals!
Kondogbia has been thrown on for Valencia. He will be given the job of seeing this out for the home side.
An attacking change from Zidane and Jovic comes on. Can he turn this around for Real Madrid?
The home fans inside Mestalla are making a right noise now! They recognise that their team are just eight minutes away from a win that could be a real landmark moment in their season.
Into the wall! Real Madrid win a freekick 20 yards out, Bale takes it over Ramos, his strike hits the top of the Valencia wall and the home side eventually clear the danger.
No doubt about it, Valencia have been the better team in the second half. They just hadn't created a chance like that one. Wass has been wasteful this evening, but that was a great assist.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL! Valencia 1 (78 mins - Carlos Soler) Real Madrid 0. Valencia have taken the lead with just 12 minutes left to play! Rodrigo played the pass into Wass, he takes his time and picks out Soler who was completely unmarked eight yards out and he slams the finish into the back of the Real Madrid net!
Carvajal can't believe it. He believed that was a good tackle on Soler. He was right. Nothing in that.
It almost feels like Real Madrid have ran out of energy a little bit after what has been a challenging week. That's not what you want ahead of a mid-week Clasico, though.
Volley from Carvajal! A corner kick was partially cleared to the edge of the Valencia box, the Real Madrid right back met it on the full volley, but that was always going to be tough and flashes wide.
We all remember that goal against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final, right?
Kroos takes aim! The German midfielder takes control of a pass on the edge of the box, the ball sat up nicely for him, but he shoots over the target when he should have tested Domenech.
There's also a second change for the away side and Bale comes on for Real Madrid.
Indeed, here is a change from Zidane and Vinicius comes on for the final 20 minutes.
As well as Valencia have played in this second half, Wass has been poor. This time he takes the shot when he had teammates in the middle waiting for a cross. Oh dear.
It's quite remarkable that Valencia are managing to keep up this intensity and tempo given that they had a challenging week in the Champions League, winning away to Ajax.
Courtois comes out! That would have been an excellent goal for the hosts. Parejo, Gaya and Coquelin were all involved in a move, with the cross almost reaching Rodrigo, but Courtois comes out.
Parejo is such an excellent player. He controls a game like few can in the sport. He is the one pulling the strings for Valencia at the moment. Real Madrid are struggling to deal with him.
It feels like Real Madrid are just waiting for something different from the bench. They have lost their way a little bit in this second half. Surely Zidane will turn to his bench shortly?
Celades believes that Valencia can win this game. He isn't settling for a point. You can't blame him given how the home side have played since the break. They are on top at the moment.
Costa comes off and on comes Vallejo to give Valencia a bit more in attack.
It's worth keeping in mind that Zidane also has Casemiro on the bench, but the Brazilian midfielder is one booking away from a suspension and Real Madrid will need him for the Clasico.
Might Zidane make a change shortly? Bale and Vinicius have been sent to go warm up down the touchline. Bale is only just back from a spell on the sidelines due to an injury.
This has become a real test for Real Madrid. They were on top in the first half, but Valencia have been energised by the half time break and are now really pushing the visitors.
That was a chance on the counter attack for Real Madrid with Kroos looking for the run of Rodrygo, but it's cut out. This match is getting more open and that will suit the home team.
You could see what Rodrigo was trying to do with the volley at the back post from a corner, but he fluffed his lines and then Courtois gathered his cross into the six yard box.
Valencia are certainly doing a better job of getting players forward. Torres and Rodrigo are getting more help in the final third of the pitch. The hosts have upped their levels.
It's been mentioned a couple of times already, but it's worth mentioning it again - Real Madrid can go clear at the top of La Liga with a victory here this evening after Barca dropped points yesterday.
PICTURE: Benzema has been kept relatively quiet so far.
On the early signs of this first half it's actually Valencia who have upped their intensity and tempo since the break. Real Madrid actually look to have been caught a little bit cold.
Real Madrid dominated the majority of the first half and created the best chances, but Zidane will surely want his team to increase their intensity and tempo in this second period.
Torres has easily been Valencia's most threatening player so far, but the youngster is still lacking in terms of a final product. He could in theory have had three goals this evening!
Torres was in behind! That's the best chance either side have had so far! Rodrigo plays through Torres, Courtois comes off his line quickly and it's the Real Madrid goalkeeper who comes out on top. That was a real opportunity.
The second half is under way! It's still 0-0 between Valencia and Real Madrid in this La Liga fixture.
What did you make of the first half at Mestalla? Does Zidane need to make changes to his Real Madrid side in the second period? Can Valencia claim all three points? Tweet me!
HALF TIME: Valencia 0-0 Real Madrid. It's been an intense and very competitive first half at Mestalla, but Valencia have grown into the game after a difficult opening. It should become more open.
Domenech was worried! Nacho put a cross into the box, it finds only the side netting of the Valencia goal, but Domenech wasn't so sure about it and scrambled back on to his line.
Benzema started this match looking dangerous, but the French striker has so far struggled to involve himself in the game since then. He's at least making runs for his teammates.
Isco is on the left wing for Real Madrid this evening, but it's a ploy that hasn't really worked. He had the chance to get a cross into the box there, but has his ball blocked by the first man.
Wass gets away with one there. The Valencia man clattered into the back of Nacho as the Real Madrid jumped for a high ball. The referee decides not to show Wass the yellow card.
Ramos gets on the end of a Kroos freekick delivery into the Valencia penalty box, but there was a foul from the Real Madrid captain. He doesn't agree with the referee's decision.
That's a booking that comes from frustration. Soler is shown the yellow card.
It's worth recapping that Barcelona dropped points away to Real Sociedad yesterday and so this is a chance for Real Madrid to go top of La Liga with a victory here this evening.
Valencia are growing into the game here. Real Madrid have been the better of the two teams on the whole, but the hosts are upping their intensity. It's working. Real Madrid no longer so sure of themselves.
Over the crossbar! That was a chance for Torres, with the cross played into the Real Madrid box. Torres got up high to get on the end of the ball, but he heads over. He was stretching.
That wasn't the best of clearances from Modric. He was in a corner, but played a ball right into the centre of the pitch for Valencia to win. However, Wass puts his cross out of play.
There is certainly space for Valencia to exploit on the rapid counter attack, but the problem is that they have made the wrong pass a number of times when they have had that chance.
Slice from Rodrygo! Benzema surged into the Valencia penalty box with the ball at his feet, he set up Rodrygo for the shot, but the teenage Brazilian completely slices across his effort.
It's just not happening for Isco at the moment. The ball is bouncing off the Real Madrid playmaker almost every time it gets near him. That's unusual for someone like him, so technically adept.
Valencia looked quite happy early on to let Real Madrid have the ball and hit out on the counter, but the hosts are now looking to control things a bit more in the centre of the pitch.
Header from Garay! Valencia win a freekick, it's partially cleared only for the ball to be played back into the Real Madrid box. Garay wins the header, but it's straight at Courtois.
If Valencia are to claim something from this match you get the feeling that set pieces will be hugely important. In Parejo they have one of the best freekick takers in Spanish football.
While there is little doubting the dominance that Real Madrid are enjoying in terms of territory and possession, they are struggling to break down the low Valencia defensive block.
Valencia just can't get out at the moment. They win the ball from Isco on the edge of their own penalty box, but then cough it up immediately before they can even get 25 yards out.
Rodrygo is helping out at left back a lot when Valencia have the ball. That's not something he usually does, but Nacho isn't really a left back so this is clearly a ploy from Zidane.
There's no doubting that Real Madrid have started the better of the two teams, they have created the most, but Valencia have shown that they can also pose a threat of their own.
PICTURE: Modric had a shot wide not so long ago.
There's another chance! This time it's Rodrygo who gets on the end of the Carvajal cross into the Valencia box, but his header down into the ground is saved by Domenech with ease.
Modric curls wide! That was lovely football from Real Madrid with Modric presented with the shooting chance on the edge of the box. The Croatian puts his effort wide, though. Not too far wide.
What was most remarkable about that last chance for Valencia was that Torres beat Varane for pace to get on the end of the pass that was played through. That doesn't happen often.
Chance for Torres! That's better from Valencia, with Torres getting into the box. He spins his marker and gets the low shot away, but Courtois makes the save. That was a decent opportunity for the hosts.
Real Madrid have already produced five attempts on goal, forcing Domenech into three saves. They look to be in a good attacking mood this evening, but they are so far lacking cutting edge.
Benzema heads wide! Real Madrid are getting closer to breaking the deadlock. Nacho's cross was a good one, Benzema gets on the end of it, but he sends his header wide of the far post.
PICTURE: Benzema has been in great form this season.
KROOS... saved! It's another low drive from outside the penalty area for Domenech to deal with and he does so once again. The Valencia goalkeeper gets down well to push the ball away.
Real Madrid have certainly started the better of the two teams, but there is now a sense that Valencia have weathered the worst of the early storm. They look a bit better organised.
Casemiro is on the bench for Real Madrid this evening. The Brazilian midfielder is a booking away from a suspension and so Zidane has decided that he needs him for the Clasico.
Valverde has become one of Real Madrid's first names on the team sheet this season. The young Uruguayan brings so much drive to the middle of the pitch, but also carries a goal threat.
Valverde with the shot! That was a ferocious strike from the young midfielder, but Domenech gets down to make the diving save and push the ball away from goal. That was a good stop from the keeper.
There's an early claim for a penalty kick as Rodrygo goes down under the challenge of Coquelin in the box, but there wasn't any real contact from the Valencia midfielder. No penalty.
Nacho is at left back for Real Madrid this evening with both Marcelo and Mendy out for this match. Valencia will surely look to target the utility man who hasn't played all that much recently.
The pre-match scene...
This is a fixture with loads of history in Spanish football. Valencia are a quality side, as they have shown in the Champions League this season, even if their league position doesn't reflect that.
Real Madrid are in their peppermint green away kit again for this match. Of course, they strangely wore it at home against Espanyol last weekend as well. Valencia in their usual white and black.
The match is under way! It's Valencia against Real Madrid in this La Liga fixture.
Okay, here we go. We're about to get started at Mestalla. Kick off is just moment away.
The players are out at Mestalla and it's a red hot atmosphere at Mestalla for this match. Looking forward to this one.
This is a big game for Real Madrid ahead of the trip to Camp Nou to take on Barcelona on Wednesday night.
Not long until kick off at the Mestalla. This is one of the standout fixtures in the La Liga season. Valencia might not be the force they once were, but they are still a quality outfit who can beat the best.
I'm Graham Ruthven and you can catch me on Twitter ahead of the match to let me know your thoughts. Who do you consider the favourites for this one at Mestalla? Tweet me!
Yesterday saw Barcelona drop points away to Real Sociedad and so this presents Real Madrid with a chance to go top of La Liga with a victory this season ahead of El Clasico next week.
Isco starts! Zidane has handed a place to Isco, with Rodrygo also given the nod for Real Madrid. Of course, they are crippled by a number of injuries to key players including Bale and Hazard.
TEAM NEWS: Valencia - Domenech, Garay, Gabriel, Costa, Gaya, Soler, Wass, Parejo, Torres, Coquelin, Rodrigo. /// Real Madrid - Courtois, Carvajal, Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Valverde, Isco, Modric, Kroos, Benzema, Rodrygo.
Good evening and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Spanish Liga fixture between Valencia and Real Madrid. We'll bring you all the action as it happens at the Mestalla. Kick off is at 20:00 GMT.