Real Mallorca pulled off a famous win as Lago Junior’s first half strike gave the promoted side a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid.

With next week’s Champions League fixture against Galatasaray in mind, Zinedine Zidane made a number of changes to his lineup with Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and Luka Modric all missing for the visitors. This opened the door for Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior and James Rodriguez to start.

Real Madrid started strongly, but it was the hosts who took the lead after just seven minutes when Alvaro Odriozola allowed Junior to cut inside on his right foot and guide a low finish into the far corner of Thibaut Courtois’ net.

Karim Benzema threatened an equaliser by striking the crossbar with an intelligent stabbed effort on the half volley, but that was the closest Real Madrid came to finding the back of the net all night. Odriozola capped a dismal evening by earning himself a second yellow card, leaving his side to play the final 15 minutes with 10 men. Real Mallorca held on for a famous result.

TALKING POINT - Real Madrid’s fringe figures let down Zinedine Zidane… again

The idea was that the players brought into the Santiago Bernabeu over the summer would give Zidane strength in depth for this season, adding to what they already had. However, the likes of Luka Jovic, Vinicius Junior, James and Isco have all failed to find form and that was brutally exposed here on a night that Zidane needed his fringe figures to show up in the light of recent injuries.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Fran Gamez (Real Mallorca)

There were a number of standout performers for Real Mallorca. Of course, Junior caught the eye, scoring the goal that proved to be the winner. Baba was also very impressive in the centre of the pitch, but it was Fran Gamez at the back who shone brightest. He was a rock for the hosts. Real Madrid failed to get the better of him over the 90 minutes. Junior will be on the back pages tomorrow, but Gamez deserves to be there too.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Mallorca - Reina 7, Gamez 9, Sastre 7, Valjent 5, Raillo 6, Febas 6, Rodriguez 6, Baba 8, Sevilla 7, Sastre 6, Budimir 7. Subs - Kubo 5, Agbenyenu 5, Trajkovski 5.

Real Madrid - Courtois 5, Odriozola 3, Militao 5, Ramos 5, Marcelo 5, Casemiro 5, Isco 4, James 7, Vinicius 4, Benzema 5, Jovic 4. Subs - Valverde 5, Brahim 5, Rodrygo 5.

KEY MOMENTS

7’ GOAL! Real Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid: Completely against the run of play, Real Mallorca have taken an early lead! Junior cut inside and curled a shot into the far corner of the Real Madrid net! What a moment! The promoted side have taken the lead against the capital giants! Sensational!

14’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Real Mallorca believe that they have scored a second goal, with Junior charging down a Ramos pass. Budimir then found the back of the net, but the flag was up for offside. Correct call.

27’ Off the crossbar! Inches away from being an equaliser for Real Madrid. James' pass released Benzema, but the French striker could only hit the woodwork with his effort on goal. Very, very close to level terms. It was a clever little effort.

60’ Header wide! Close to a second goal for Real Mallorca! Budimir got on the end of a cross into the box, there wasn't much pace on the delivery and he directed his header wide. That wasn't far away at all.

76’ SENT OFF! A huge blow to Real Madrid! Odriozola has been shown a second yellow card for a really foolish slide tackle on Junior and the away side have been reduced to 10 men!

KEY STATS

Real Mallorca scored, and ultimately won the match, with their only shot on target against Real Madrid.

Lago Junior’s goal meant that Thibaut Courtois had conceded nine of the last 14 shots he had faced for Real Madrid (in all competitions).