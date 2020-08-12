Martin Odegaard to return to Real Madrid, confirm Real Sociedad

Martin Odegaard will end his two-year loan spell at Real Sociedad early, and return to Real Madrid forthwith.

Real Sociedad confirmed the news on their official website, accompanied by a video of the Norwegian star.

Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly thinks the 21-year-old is now ready to be included in his first-team squad after an impressive season out on loan.

It is possible that the midfielder made up his manager's mind for him during La Real's Copa del Rey victory at the Bernabeu in February - when he scored the opening goal.

It also calls into question the future of several of Real's senior midfielders, including Isco, Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez, particularly following the team's Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City.

