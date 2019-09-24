Messi: Barca players know what's happening

Ernesto Valverde's men sit eighth in La Liga, having won just two of five La Liga games so far this term, with the former Athletic Bilbao coach finding his job under increasing pressure.

However, Messi remains optimistic that his team will turn this poor start around.

"We suffered badly, we find it difficult to find our game," he told reporters after winning FIFA's The Best award.

"We have problems creating chances and they make them against us easily. It's the beginning but we need react now.

"We know that we need to improve a lot because we aware of what is happening to us.

"I have no doubts that we will improve, continue to grow and will move forward."

Messi returned to Barcelona after Argentina's Copa America campaign injured and has admitted that he has struggled to find his rhythm this term.

"I had been out a long time, almost three months. The other day I still felt tired, heavy and lacking a spark."

One player who has shone in Messi's absence through injury this term was 16-year-old forward Ansu Fati and the Argentine has been impressed he has urged caution.

"I was impressed the first day I saw him train. He caught my attention and the next game he was making his debut.

"He has some impressive conditions but we should not put too much pressure on him. He's 16 years old and now is not the time to take that much responsibility."