Neymar would be a bomb inside the Barcelona dressing room, says Stoichov

The 27-year-old spent four years at Camp Nou before leaving for the Ligue 1 side two years ago in an acrimonious world record transfer.

However, he has been repeatedly linked with a return to Camp Nou this summer but Stoichov believes that the move is unnecessary due to the wealth of attacking talent already at Ernesto Valverde's disposal.

"Barcelona do not need Neymar," he told Univision.

"He would have no space to play because they already have very important players.

"They have [Ousmane] Dembele, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Luis] Suarez and [Lionel] Messi. Where is he going to play? For my part, I don't want him to come back.

"He would be a bomb inside the locker room."

Stoichov went on to cast doubt on whether Barca have the resources to afford his return.

"I'm sure there are players who want to come back and ask the president for his effort, but Barca isn't going to move a single euro to get him back. Barca doesn't have the money to pay PSG.

"There are [swap] options, but the players Barca is offering to PSG is disrespectful [to the players].

"Firstly, because Ivan Rakitic is a great worker, a very humble lad who has never let his guard down and has always defenders the interests of Barcelona.

"And [Philippe] Coutinho cost a lot of money, but he has a lot of ability and I defend him, and hopefully no Barca player leaves."