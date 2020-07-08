Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants Barcelona's Lionel Messi to remain at the Spanish club after speculation he could leave.

Reports last week suggested that Messi was open to leaving the club and not extending a contract that ends in 2021, meaning he may be sold in the coming transfer window to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Football Five substitution rule to stay in place for 2020/2021 season AN HOUR AGO

Speaking to the press, Guardiola refused to be drawn on speculation about transfers, but said he would like his former player to stay with the Catalan side.

"As I said, about the transfer market, we are going to talk at the end of the season and I will not say anything now," explained the Spanish coach.

But my wish with Messi is for him to continue in Barcelona.

Guardiola also discussed the potential relocation of his side's planned second leg Champions League game against Real Madrid.

"I want it to be played in Manchester but I don't have as much weight or influence to decide it. I never speak with UEFA nor have I made calls," he explained.

He also confirmed that he expects a confirmation of the Court of Abritation for Sport's decision over their appeal over a Champions League ban.

"Later, I will give my opinion. We will wait, but the preparation for this season will not change. What we have ahead is very beautiful," he said.

Play Icon WATCH Alexandre Lacazette 'to leave Arsenal, has three options' - Euro Papers 00:01:43

Premier League Danny Welbeck's hard work paying off believes Nigel Pearson 3 HOURS AGO