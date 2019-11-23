Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Sociedad 3-1 as Gareth Bale was given a frosty reception upon his return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

A blunder from Sergio Ramos gifted La Real an early opener after just two minutes, when a slack back pass was pounced upon by Willian Jose who rounded Thibaut Courtois and finished into the empty net.

That hinted at a difficult night for Real Madrid, but Karim Benzema equalised after 37 minutes, heading home a Luka Modric free kick delivery, before Fede Valverde had a deflected strike from distance find the back of the net to give the hosts the lead.

Bale came off the bench to the sound of jeers and whistles from home supporters upset at the controversial ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid’ flag waved by him during the week, but Modric made sure of the points 16 minutes from the end, firing home a finish after good work from the Welshman down the right wing.

This result keeps Zinedine Zidane’s side just one point behind champions, rivals and pace-setters Barcelona at the top of La Liga, with a three-point difference opened up between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid after their draw against Granada.

TALKING POINT - Should Gareth Bale be in the starting lineup to face Paris Saint-Germain?

Bale was given just over 20 minutes to shut up his critics and did a fairly good job of doing so. Indeed, by stoppage time some fans were even applauding him. The Welshman did more in that time than Rodrygo did in 67 minutes before him. With this in mind, will Zidane hand Bale a starting spot for the crucial Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain next week?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Benzema and Valverde both shone for Real Madrid, with Bale also making an impression after coming off the bench, but Modric was the best player on the pitch. The Croatian looks back to his best this season and this was a demonstration of everything he brings to the table, finding the net and also contributing two assists as Real Madrid bounced back from an early setback to win.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 6, Carvajal 6, Varane 6, Ramos 4, Mendy 6, Casemiro 6, Valverde 8, Modric 8, Rodrygo 5, Benzema 8, Hazard 6. Subs - Isco 5, Bale 7, Kroos 6.

Real Sociedad - Remiro 6, Zaldua 5, Elustondo 6, Llorente 6, Monreal 5, Zubeldia 5, Merino 6, Odegaard 7, Portu 6, Oyarzabal 6, Jose. Subs - Isak 5, Januzaj 4.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Real Sociedad: What a blunder by Ramos! He gifted the ball straight to Jose who instantly recognised the error by the Real Madrid captain. He had the composure to round Courtois and finish into the empty net! Wow. Ramos put that goal on a plate for La Real.

16’ Should have been two! Real Sociedad broke into the penalty area with Oyarzabal crossing for Odegaard, but then the ball bounced around and Jose couldn't prod it past Courtois. What an opportunity!

37’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad: It's the equaliser and it's Benzema who scores it! The free-kick delivery from Modric on the right side was a good one and the French forward managed to twist his neck to get a head on it and guide the ball into the back of the net!

48’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad: Valverde has given Real Madrid the lead with a deflected strike from 20 yards out! Modric set up the young Uruguayan and he decided to take on the effort, with the shot picking up a deflection off Oyarzabal who was charging him down. A bit lucky.

67’ Bale comes on! Whistles ring round the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid's favourite scapegoat comes off the bench.

74’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-1 Real Sociedad: That should be the points in the bag for Real Madrid! Bale made the run down the right side, looped a cross to the back post for Benzema, he nodded down for Modric and the Croatian lashed a first time finish into the back of the net!

KEY STATS

Luka Modric had a hand in three goals (one goal and two assists) in one game for Real Madrid for the first time.

Only Lionel Messi (four) has scored more goals from outside the box in La Liga this season than Fede Valverde (two).