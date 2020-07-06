Quique Setien explains impactful Barcelona tactical changes

Chris Froome (Stage 2, 2015)
Barcelona boss Quique Setien explains the impactful tactical changes his side have made after slipping behind Real Madrid in the La Liga standings.
Diego Simeone discusses VAR and believes the system favours teams who attack more like Atletico Madrid's La Liga rivals Real Madrid.
Barcelona manager Quique Setien has insisted that he still has the dressing room despite losing further ground on Real Madrid in the title race.
Zinedine Zidane has hailed Karim Benzema's backheel assist for Real Madrid against Espanyol and said it was better than his.
Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic shared his thoughts on how he is dealing with being quarantined as the world attempts to deal with the global coronavirus outb
Barcelona will host Real Sociedad on Saturday looking to put the pain of El Clasico defeat behind them from six days ago.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes he has a 'wonderful team' after his side beat Barcelona in El Clasico.
Barcelona head coach Quique Setien insisted that Lionel Messi's dispute with the club's sporting director Eric Abidal is common at every football club.
Crowds show their delight as Real Madrid hold their traditional end-of-year open training session.
Pep Guardiola is struggling to grasp how Manchester City have lost nine Premier League matches this season after their defeat to Southampton.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he does not need to mention the record to his players as they look to close out the Premier League season in style.
Reaction from Mikel Arteta following Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.
James Rodriguez could finally be set to leave Real Madrid with Marca reporting that he is poised for a cut-price deal to move to the Premier League.
Bayern Munich will not allow Thiago Alcantara run down his contract so could do a cut-price deal for the Spain international this summer. It is Saturday’s Euro
Reports in Spain claim that Lionel Messi is set to leave Barcelona. Euro Papers investigates whether the unthinkable could happen.
A dynasty is forming at Liverpool that could see them win the next five Premier League titles, Tony Evans says on the latest Game of Opinions podcast.