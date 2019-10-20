LIVE

RCD Espanyol - Villarreal CF

Liga - 20 October 2019

Liga – Follow the Football match between RCD Espanyol and Villarreal CF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 20 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Pablo Machín Díez or Javier Calleja? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between RCD Espanyol and Villarreal CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for RCD Espanyol vs Villarreal CF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

