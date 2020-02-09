Barcelona fought back from 2-1 down to claim a 3-2 win over Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin, closing the gap on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga to three points.

Quique Setien’s side came into the match on the back of a shock Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club during the week and having watched Real Madrid go six points clear at the top of the table earlier in the week. The pressure was on, but Barca got the job done.

Sergio Canales gave the hosts the early lead from the penalty spot after Clement Lenglet stopped a Nabil Fekir shot with his arm. However, Frenkie de Jong found the net just moments later as Barcelona struck back immediately.

Betis regained the lead before the half hour mark with Fekir firing a low finish past Marc-Andre Ter Stegen after Samuel Umtiti backed off. Sergio Busquets grabbed an equaliser before the break after some slack defending from the home team.

Barca turned the screw in the second half as Lenglet looped a header over Joel Robles to give the visitors a 3-2 lead. Fekir was sent off for picking up two yellows in quick succession before Lenglet following his international team-mate in being shown two bookings. Nonetheless, Barcelona closed out an important victory.

TALKING POINT - This was the most interesting tactical match of Quique Setien’s Barca reign so far

When Setien was appointed Barcelona manager we were told to expect a tactical showcase from a man with great ideas on how the game should be played. Indeed, this match was the most interesting, from a tactical point of view, of Setien’s short reign so far. At times, de Jong and Arturo Vidal were being used as centre forwards with Messi in midfield. Late on, Busquets was also used as a centre back.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

While De Jong’s talent is obvious, it hasn’t always been clear what his role is at Barcelona this season. For this match Setien used the Dutchman as an attacking force, asking him to make late runs into the box and even using him as something of a False Nine at times. This was arguably de Jong’s best performance in a Barcelona shirt.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Betis - Robles 8, Emerson 7, Mandi 5, Bartra 5, Moreno 6, William 6, Guido 6, Alena 6, Canales 7, Fekir 8, Borja 5. Subs - Tello 5, Loren 5, Joaquin 5.

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 6, Semedo 6, Umtiti 5, Lenglet 6, Firpo 5, Vidal 6, Busquets 6, De Jong 8, Roberto 5, Griezmann 7, Messi 6. Subs - Alba 5, Rakitic 4, Arthur 6.

KEY MOMENTS

5’ PENALTY KICK TO REAL BETIS! The referee goes over to look at the VAR monitor and decides that Lenglet did indeed handle the ball inside the box!

7’ GOAL! Real Betis 1-0 Barcelona: It's an early opener and Real Betis have the lead! Canales stepped up to the 12-yard mark and sends Ter Stegen the wrong way with a calm and well taken penalty kick. What a terrible start for Setien on his return to the Benito Villamarin!

10’ GOAL! Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona: Barcelona have hit back immediately! De Jong has the ball in the back of the net! Messi played a stunning pass into the Dutchman who controlled it on his chest, took a great touch and fired it home on the volley! Barca are back on level terms!

27’ GOAL! Real Betis 2-1 Barcelona: The hosts have retaken the lead and the Benito Villamarin erupts! Vidal gives the ball away, Umtiti backs off Fekir and gives the French international the chance to pick his spot and he does just that, arrowing a strike past Ter Stegen and into the bottom corner!

45+2’ GOAL! Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona: An equaliser right at the end of the first half! Busquets controls a freekick delivery into the Real Betis box and then finishes on the stretch! Barcelona have got themselves back on level terms as we head into the break. That was against the run of play!

67’ MESSI... so close! That would have been a classic of the genre from Messi! Alba played the ball back to the Argentine and he attempted to chip a finish over Robles, but it drifts just wide of the far post!

72’ GOAL! Real Betis 2-3 Barcelona: Barcelona have turned this game on its head! What a header that was from Lenglet! The French defender got on the end of a freekick delivery into the box and loops a header over Robles who slipped as he attempted to make the save!

77’ SENT OFF! Fekir has been shown a second yellow card! Real Betis will finish this match with 10 men! The home team players are now surrounding the referee as they believe that was harsh! Fekir was shown a first yellow card for a foul on Lenglet and then a second for arguing!

79’ SENT OFF! Real drama at the Benito Villamarin as Lenglet is shown a second yellow card for a foul on Joaquin! Now Barcelona are down to 10 men and this match might not be over after all!

KEY STATS