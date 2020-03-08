Cristian Tello scored a late winner for Real Betis as Real Madrid stayed second in La Liga, failing to build on last weekend’s Clasico win over Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane’s side came into this match, 24 hours after Barca’s home win over Real Sociedad, in the knowledge that a victory of their own would see them return to top spot. But Real Betis made their pay for a poor performance.

Sidnei opened the scoring after 40 minutes, smashing home a finish after an incident inside the box involving Nabil Fekir and Sergio Ramos prompted a momentary stop in play. However, Real Madrid restored parity before the break, with Karim Benzema converting from the spot after Sidnei brought down Marcelo.

Joaquin should have put the hosts back in front, rounding Thibaut Courtois only to square for Sergio Canales rather than shoot himself, but Tello did find the net eight minutes from the end, bursting through the middle from deep to slide a finish past the Real Madrid goalkeeper.

TALKING POINT - There is no predicting which way this Spanish title race will twist next

Last weekend’s Clasico win over Barcelona looked to be a turning point for Real Madrid in their efforts to win a first La Liga title in three years. That result put Zidane’s side top of the table, but that is a position they have now relinquished, gifting the place back to Barca in their very next match. This has been a highly unpredictable Spanish league season and there’s no predicting which way this title race will twist next.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Nabil Fekir (Real Betis)

If only Fekir could play Barcelona and Real Madrid every week. The French international is a big game player and he was a thorn in the side of Los Blancos throughout, playing a role in both Real Betis goals. Performances like this pose the question - why is someone of Fekir’s quality at Real Betis in the first place? This is a player that is capable of causing problems for even the highest calibre opponents, as demonstrated here.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Betis - Joel 7, Emerson 6, Bartra 5, Sidnei 7, Moreno 6, Edgar 6, Guardado 7, Canales 8, Joaquin 7, Fekir 8, Loren 6. Subs - Tello 7, Rodriguez 5, Pedraza 5.

Real Madrid - Courtois 5, Militao 4, Ramos 6, Varane 7, Marcelo 6, Kroos 5, Casemiro 6, Modric 8, Vazquez 6, Vinicius 5, Benzema 5. Subs - Mariano 5, Mendy 5, Valverde 5.

KEY MOMENTS

28’ Bartra should have scored! Militao accidentally headed a freekick delivery straight into the path of the Real Betis defender who somehow managed to head over the crossbar from about five yards out!

37’ Courtois makes the save! That was a magnificent strike from Fekir, who struck an effort on goal after being set up by Canales, but Courtois was alert and made the stunning one-handed stop!

40’ GOAL! Real Betis 1-0 Real Madrid: A bizarre opening goal and the Benito Villamarin erupts! Fekir went down inside the area under the challenge from Ramos, everyone seemed to stop with the exception of Sidnei and the Real Betis defender smashed home a finish at the near post! A peculiar goal!

45+2’ PENALTY KICK TO REAL MADRID! The referee points to the spot after Marcelo is felled inside the area. He looked to be kicked by Sidnei.

45+3’ GOAL! Real Betis 1-1 Real Madrid: Benzema drills the penalty kick into the bottom left-hand corner and Real Madrid head into the half time interval back on level terms! Real Betis will regret not being able to see their first half lead out. We are level again!

58’ Cleared off the line! How didn't that end up in the end of the net? Joaquin was played cleaned through on goal, he rounded Courtois, but then looked to square it for Canales to finish rather than scoring himself! Modric makes the clearance!

69’ Off the crossbar! Inches away from being a goal to put Real Madrid back in front! Joel first makes a save to deny Modric and then Mendy smashes his effort from the rebound on to the woodwork! The goalkeeper was beaten!

82’ GOAL! Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid: The hosts have regained the lead with under 10 minutes left to play! Tello was played clean through on goal after Benzema gave the ball away, the pass was played into his path and the former Barcelona man slides the finish into the back of the net!

90+5’ Wide from Benzema! That must have been close to finding the back of the net! Benzema takes the shot on from the edge of the box, but the ball flashes just wide of the far post.

KEY STATS