Real Madrid clinch La Liga title with Villarreal triumph

La Liga, Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano – Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 29 77 pen) Villarreal 1 (Iborra 83)

Real Madrid clinched their first La Liga title for three years with a 2-1 win over Villarreal, giving them an unassailable seven-point lead at the top of the table after Barcelona’s 2-1 home defeat to Osasuna.

Zinedine Zidane’s side came into their penultimate game of the season knowing a victory would be enough to get them over the line following a nine-game winning streak following the restart, but their result in the end was irrelevant as Barcelona’s title defence ended with a whimper .

Karim Benzema opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark, with Casemiro picking off a loose pass in the centre of the pitch before feeding Luka Modric. The Croatian fed Benzema and the French striker finished through the legs of Sergio Asenjo.

The hosts doubled their advantage in controversial circumstances after 77 minutes when Sergio Ramos and Benzema emulated Thierry Henry and Robert Pires by spurning a penalty kick only for the referee to order it to be retaken. Benzema made no mistake with the second attempt.

Vicente Iborra gave Villarreal hope of a late comeback, heading home a Mario Gaspar cross with seven minutes left to play, but Real Madrid had enough in the tank to clinch the Spanish title, the 34th of their history.

TALKING POINT

Real Madrid’s relentless drive deserves recognition. When the ball got rolling again after the three-month coronavirus shutdown, it was Barcelona who topped La Liga. Real Madrid knew there could be no slip ups if they were to leapfrog their Catalan rivals and they followed that up with 10 straight victories. It hasn’t been pretty at times, but the winning mentality Zidane has installed in his players deserves recognition. Real Madrid have become a winning machine.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Luka Modric (Real Madrid): Few players have been revitalised by the three-month hiatus like Modric has. The Croatian had looked like a fading force before lockdown, but has emerged re-energised. Indeed, Modric is back to his best and demonstrated that with his performance against Villarreal. He brought much-needed energy and drive through the centre of the pitch and created the chance from which Benzema scored the opener.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid: Courtois 6, Carvajal 6, Ramos 6, Varane 6, Mendy 7, Kroos 7, Casemiro 8, Modric 8, Rodrygo 6, Benzema 8, Hazard 6. Subs: Isco 5, Vinicius 5, Valverde 5, Vazquez 4, Asensio 6.

Villarreal: Asenjo 6, Gaspar 6, Quintilla 5, Torres 5, Chakla 4, Anguissa 5, Morlanes 5, Chukwueze 6, Gomez 4, Pena 5, Moreno 5. Subs: Bruno 6, Cazorla 5, Ontiveros 5, Iborra 7, Trigueros 6.

KEY MOMENTS

29’ - GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Villarreal (Benzema): Real Madrid are well and truly on the brink of clinching the Spanish title! Chakla's pass was picked off, Modric surged into space and played the pass through to Benzema and the French striker made no mistake in finishing through the legs of Asenjo!

54’ - Carvajal's shot is saved! Modric's pass in behind is controlled by the Real Madrid right back, he cuts inside and gets his sot away, but Asensjo makes the strong save to deny him. Still only 1-0.

74’ - PENALTY KICK TO REAL MADRID! Ramos is brought down inside the area and the referee points to the spot!

76’ - THEY TRIED THE HENRY-PIRES! Ramos plays the PASS to Benzema from the penalty spot and it didn't work! The referee has blown his whistle. Are they going to get to take it again? Benzema was already in the box!

78’ - GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Villarreal (Benzema): And that should be that. Benzema fires his penalty kick into the bottom corner and Real Madrid have a two-goal lead that should be enough to see them officially crowned Spanish champions this evening! They are on the brink!

81’ - KROOS STUNNER OFF THE BAR! What a goal that would have been from the German midfielder! He lashed a strike towards goal from distance, he beat Asenjo, but the ball comes thundering off the bar!

83’ - GOAL! Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal (Iborra): Wow! What a header that was and this game isn't over yet! Gaspar got the cross into the area, Iborra got above his marker and looped a remarkable headed effort into the top corner of the Real Madrid net. Courtois stood no chance!

90+3’ - How did that stay out?! That should have been an equaliser! Courtois made a double save, then the ball fell to Iborra only a few yards out, but he somehow manages to send his shot wide of the near post!

90+4’ - GOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Asensio thinks that he has wrapped up the victory, and the title, for Real Madrid, but his goal is ruled out after a VAR check for a handball by Benzema!

KEY STATS

Real Madrid have won their first Spanish title in three years and the 34th in their history as a club.

Luka Modric has made seven assists in La Liga this season, his best return in any La Liga season.

Karim Benzema has scored 20 or more goals in consecutive La Liga seasons for the first time in his career.

