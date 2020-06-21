Real Madrid down Sociedad to go top of La Liga

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Anoeta on June 21, 2020

La Liga, Reale Arena – Real Sociedad 1 (Merino 83) Real Madrid 2 (Ramos 50 pen, Benzema 70)

Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos both controversially found the net in a 2-1 win over for Real Madrid over Real Sociedad that takes Los Blancos top of La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane’s side now sit in first place ahead of Barcelona on the basis of their head-to-head record following the Catalans’ draw away to Sevilla on Friday night, but this was a victory that was achieved in controversial circumstances.

All was level until the second half when Vinicius Junior was adjudged to have been fouled by Diego Llorente inside the box. Sociedad saw the decision as soft, but Ramos stepped up to score his seventh goal of the season.

Adnan Januzaj looked to have equalised only for his strike to be ruled out for a debatable offside, with the offside Mikel Merino seen as interfering after a VAR review. Moments later, Benzema scored despite claims that he used his arm to control.

Real Sociedad gave themselves a lifeline late on as Merino smashed home a finish off the underside of the crossbar, but Real Madrid held on for what could be a season-defining result, taking them top of the table for the first time since the Clasico at the start of March.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring against Real Sociedad. Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT

VAR decisions will add fuel to fire in refereeing debate. Debate had already been raging over the number of refereeing decisions Real Madrid had received since the return of La Liga and the way VAR was used this evening won’t see that debate disappear. Los Blancos enjoyed a two-goal swing in a matter of minutes in the second half as Januzaj had a goal chalked off and Benzema had a goal validated after the use of VAR. One wonders how all associated with Barcelona saw these key moments.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid): Benzema and Ramos scored the goals at the Anoeta, but it was the performance of Vinicius that contributed most to the victory. The Brazilian was picked ahead of Eden Hazard who was rested after his Man of the Match performance against Valencia during the week and vindicated Zidane’s decision, providing an outlet down the left wing throughout. It was his dribble into the box that won the penalty that got Real Madrid on their way.

Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad), Vinícius (Real Madrid) Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Sociedad: Remiro 6, Gorsabel 6, Llorente 5, Le Normand 5, Monreal 6, Zubeldia 5, Merino 7, Odegaard 5, Portu 5, Isak 6, Oyarzabal 6. Subs - Lopez 7, Zubimendi 5, Elustondo 5, Jose 4, Januzaj 6.

Real Madrid: Courtois 5, Carvajal 5, Varane 7, Ramos 6, Marcelo 6, Kroos 6, Casemiro 7, Valverde 7, James 5, Vinicius 8, Benzema 8. Subs - Asensio 5, Mariano 4, Mendy 3, Modric 3, Militao 6.

KEY MOMENTS

36’ - Benzema shot on target! The Real Madrid striker gets the shot away on his left foot, but the angle was tight and Remiro makes the save to keep the ball out of the Real Sociedad net.

44’ - On target! Vinicius dribbles past his marker and into the box. He gets the shot away, but Remiro pushes the effort high into the air. That's about as close as Real Madrid have come.

47’ - PENALTY KICK TO REAL MADRID! Vinicius drives into the box and clips a finish wide. He was fouled in the process, though, and the referee points to the spot!

50’ - GOAL! Real Sociedad 0-1 Real Madrid: The officials are happy with the award of the penalty kick after reviewing the tape and Ramos steps up to the 12-yard mark. The Real Madrid centre back rolls a cool finish into the bottom corner of the net. The away side have the lead!

58’ - Ramos injured! Real Madrid have been forced into a change here. Ramos appeared to pick up a knee knock and he is replaced by Militao for the final 30 minutes or so.

67’ - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Januzaj thinks he has scored an equaliser for Real Sociedad, lashing home a strike from outside the box, but Merino was adjudged to be offside and interfering!

70’ - GOAL! Real Sociedad 0-2 Real Madrid: A two-goal swing in a matter of minutes for Real Madrid! Benzema chests down a cross into the middle and lashes home a finish, but this is also going to go to VAR! Real Sociedad believe the Frenchman used his hand. We're going to the tape! It stands!

83’ - GOAL! Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid: La Real have a goal back and there is life left in this match! Merino controlled a cross to the back post and smashed a finish off the underside of the crossbar and into the back of the net! Merino was left free! Poor defending, but what a finish!

KEY STATS

With three goals, Karim Benzema has scored times than any other La Liga player since the resumption of the season.

Sergio Ramos has now scored 68 La Liga goals, surpassing Ronald Koeman as the highest-scoring defender in La Liga history.

