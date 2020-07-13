Real Madrid edge towards La Liga title with nervy win at Granada

Real Madrid's players celebrate after French defender Ferland Mendy scored during the Spanish league football match Granada FC vs Real Madrid CF at Nuevo Los Carmenes stadium in Granada on July 13, 2020.

La Liga - Nuevo Los Cármenes – Granada 1 (Machis 50') Real Madrid 2 (Mendy 10', Benzema 16')

Real Madrid moved within touching distance of the Spanish title with a 2-1 victory over Granada which saw Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy find the back of the net.

Zinedine Zidane’s side now know that a win over Villarreal on Thursday night will see them officially crowned champions, with Los Blancos four points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga with just two games left to play.

It took the visitors to the Nuevo Los Carmenes just 10 minutes to open the scoring, with Mendy lashing home a finish at the near post with ferocious power. Benzema doubled Real Madrid’s advantage six minutes later, curling home from 12 yards out following a rapid counter attack.

Granada gave themselves hope of a comeback early in the second half when Darwin Machis finished off a chance after Casemiro had conceded possession cheaply, but Real Madrid held on for a significant victory which moves them closer to the title.

TALKING POINT - Real Madrid now within touching distance of the title

Zidane’s side had to work hard for this victory, and there were points in the second half when it seemed they wouldn’t have enough to get over the line, but this result all but confirms Real Madrid as Spanish champions, with the table-toppers requiring just two points from their last two games. Los Blancos have won all nine of their games since lockdown and have shown their superiority over Barcelona these past few weeks.

Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid celebrates the victory with Luka Modric of Real Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Granada v Real Madrid at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes on July 13, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Benzema, Isco, Mendy and Luka Modric all shone for Real Madrid in the first half, but it was the performance of Thibaut Courtois after the break that ultimately saw them clinch all three points, with the Belgian goalkeeper making a number of crucial saves to make sure Granada only scored once. After a shaky start to life at the club, Courtois has grown into the ‘Galactico’ goalkeeper Real Madrid wanted for years.

PLAYER RATINGS

Granada - Silva 7, Foulquier 6, Diaz 5, German 6, Duarte 7, Dias 6, Vico 5, Azeez 6, Yangel 7, Fernandez 5, Machis 7. Subs - Puertas 6, Montoro 6, Koybasi 5, Eteki 5, Cortes 5.

Real Madrid - Courtois 8, Carvajal 6, Varane 7, Ramos 7, Mendy 8, Casemiro 4, Valverde 5, Kroos 5, Modric 6, Isco 7, Benzema 7. Subs - Asensio 5, Rodrygo 5.

KEY MOMENTS

10’ GOAL! Granada 0-1 Real Madrid: What a strike from Mendy! The Real Madrid left burst into the penalty box and gets the shot away. It was a tight angle and Silva should have done better at his near post, but Mendy finds the back of the Granada net! Great goal from the Frenchman!

16’ GOAL! Granada 0-2 Real Madrid: Real Madrid have doubled their advantage and what a finish that was from Benzema! It was a wonderful counter attacking move by the away side, Benzema was given the chance to drive into the penalty box and he lashed home the strike!

36’ Great save by Courtois! Duarte got his head on to the end of a cross into the middle, he generated tremendous power with his effort, but the Real Madrid goalkeeper got down to make the diving save!

50’ GOAL! Granada 1-2 Real Madrid: Granada have given themselves a lifeline at the start of the second half! Casemiro lost the ball in his own half and the home side made the most of the opportunity, with Machis getting in behind to finish beyond Courtois! We have a game again!

84’ Double chance for the equaliser! So close to a second Granada goal! First, Courtois is called upon to make a diving save to stop Cortes from finding the net! And then Ramos gets back to block on the line!

KEY STATS

Ferland Mendy’s goal means 21 different players have now scored for Real Madrid in La Liga this season (Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez, Isco, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Luke Jovic, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Mendy).

Benzema scored his 19th goal of the season in La Liga, while Mendy scored his first goal for Real Madrid in his 17th league appearance.

