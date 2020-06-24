Real Madrid return to top of the table with win over Mallorca

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior (R) celebtrates with teammates after scoring during the Spanish League football match Real Madrid CF against RCD Mallorca at at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium

La Liga, Estadio Alfredo di Stefano - Real Madrid 2 (Vinicius Junior 19, Sergio Ramos 56) Mallorca 0

Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga with a comfortable 2-0 win over Real Mallorca of which the highlight was a stunning Sergio Ramos free kick.

Barcelona had put the pressure back on Zinedine Zidane’s side in the title race with a win over Athletic Club on Tuesday night, but Los Blancos responded well, leapfrogging their Catalan rivals once again on the basis of the head-to-head record.

Gareth Bale was handed a rare start despite having only played 29 minutes since the resumption of the Liga season, but it was Vinicius Junior on the other wing who broke the deadlock after 19 minutes, chipping Monolo Reina after a dummy inside the box from the Welshman.

Vinicius attempted another chip moments later, but struck the bar before Ramos doubled Real Madrid’s advantage in the second half, whipping home a free kick finish from 25 yards out in a manner that would have made David Beckham proud.

The result puts the capital club back ahead of defending champions Barca on their head-to-head record with a trip to face Espanyol up next for Zidane’s men. The Spanish title race looks set to go down to the wire.

Sergio Ramos celebrates his goal against Mallorca Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Real Madrid’s defence has turned them into title frontrunners

Real Madrid have now played three games at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, their temporary home for the next few weeks, since the resumption of the Liga season and have conceded only once. Not only do Los Blancos boast the best defence in Spain’s top flight right now, the 21 goals they have conceded from 31 games is the lowest number of goals they have conceded at this stage of the season in 32 years. It’s Real Madrid’s defence that has turned them into frontrunners.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

There is still a rawness to Vinicius. Indeed, he could do with polishing up certain aspects of his game, but the Brazilian winger makes things happen and he was the most influential player on the pitch for Real Madrid this evening. Much of the hosts’ attacking play flowed through Vinicius who scored the opener and could have added another moments later, striking the bar with an audacious chip. This was another demonstration of what Vinicius can offer.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 5, Carvajal 6, Ramos 8, Varane 6, Mendy 6, Valverde 5, Modric 6, Hazard 6, Vinicius 8, Bale 6, Benzema 6. Subs - Isco 5, Kroos 6, Asensio 5, Mariano 3, Brahim 5.

Real Mallorca - Reina 6, Pozo 5, Valjent 5, Raillo 5, Sedlar 6, Lago Junior 7, Baba 6, Febas 5, Rodriguez 6, Kubo 7, Budimir 6. Subs - Salibur 5, Sevilla 3, Cucho 4, Gamez 5, Romero 3.

KEY MOMENTS

11’ Fingertip save! Baba takes the first-time shot from 25 yards out, it was bending away form Courtois and into the far corner, but the Belgian goalkeeper tips it round the post. Excellent save!

19’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Real Mallorca: The home side have taken the lead, but Mallorca aren't happy! They believe there was a foul in the build up, but the referee allowed play to continue, with Modric playing a reverse pass into the path of Vinicius inside the box. He clips a finish over Reina!

24’ Off the crossbar! That would have been ridiculous! Benzema played through Vinicius, the Brazilian performed ANOTHER chip over Reina, but the effort comes back off the Real Mallorca bar!

56’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Real Mallorca: What. A. Goal! Sensational strike from Ramos! The Real Madrid captain pulled rank over Bale to take the freekick from 25 yards out and he whips a right-footed strike into the top corner of the net! Reina had no chance of stopping that!

85’ History is made! Romero comes on for the final few minutes and at 15 years, seven months and six days old becomes the youngest player in La Liga history! What a moment for the teenage Argentine!

Real Mallorca's 15-year-old debutant Luka Romero during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and RCD Mallorca Image credit: Getty Images

KEY STATS

At 15 years and 219 days old, Real Mallorca’s Luka Romero became the youngest player in La Liga history.

Sergio Ramos has now scored 118 goals for club and country in his career.

Ramos is the first defender to score 8 or more goals in a single La Liga season since Ezequiel Garay did it for Racing in 2006/07 (nine).

