Real Madrid striker Rodrygo could be out for around three months after injuring a hamstring in his side's 2-0 win over Granada on Wednesday.

Real did not provide a time frame for the Brazilian's return but local media reported that the issue might keep him out of action for at least three months.

"Following tests carried out on Rodrygo ... he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury affecting the tendon in his right biceps femoris hamstring muscle," Real said in a statement.

Real are level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga but have played two games more.

