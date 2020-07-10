Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio put Real Madrid one step closer to La Liga title

La Liga, Santiago Bernabeu: Real Madrid 2 (Benzema 11', Asensio 50'), Alaves 0

Zinedine Zidane was forced into a number of changes with Sergio Ramos out through suspended and Dani Carvajal and Eden Hazard both injured, but Real Madrid’s patched up side still had enough to get the job done and edge closer towards the title.

The away side came close to opening the scoring early on, with Joselu crashing a header off the crossbar and Lucas Perez having his rebound cleared off the line. But it was Real Madrid who broke the deadlock after 11 minutes when Ferland Mendy was fouled in the box, giving Karim Benzema the chance to convert from the spot.

Champions League Champions League last-16 second legs to be played at home stadiums YESTERDAY AT 17:21

Alaves threatened an equaliser, with Scotland international Oliver Burke causing problems, but the hosts doubled their advantage in the second half when a VAR check was used to decide that Marco Asensio’s goal from a Benzema assist had been onside.

The result moves Real Madrid four points clear at the top of La Liga again with just three games left of the season. Barcelona face Real Valladolid on Saturday evening knowing only a victory will do to keep the pressure on.

TALKING POINT - Real Madrid edging closer to La Liga title through clean sheets

It’s five games since Real Madrid last conceded a goal, with the Liga table-toppers conceding just twice in their last eight outings. Zidane’s side might boast attacking talents like Benzema, Hazard, Asensio and others, but it’s Real Madrid’s defence which has sustained them throughout the season. It’s the clean sheets more than the goals that are edging them towards the title.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid)

He has become a key figure for Real Madrid since making the move from Lyon last summer and this was a demonstration of what Ferland Mendy offers. His dribbling and driving runs were crucial to Los Blancos’ attack, with the French full back also producing a final product more often than not when he got to the by-line. Mendy is well and truly Zidane’s first choice left back over Marcelo at this point.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 8, Vazquez 5, Varane 7, Militao 5, Mendy 8, Kroos 6, Casemiro 6, Modric 6, Asensio 7, Rodrygo 8, Benzema 7. Subs - Isco 6, Hazard 5, Valverde 5, Vinicius 6, Brahim 3.

Alaves - Roberto 7, Navarro 4, Laguardia 5, Ely 5, Marin 5, Camarasa 6, Fejsa 5, Burke 8, Edgar 6, Perez 6, Joselu 7. Subs - Martin 5, Rodriguez 5, Rioja 6, Sainz 5, Mahmoud 4.

KEY MOMENTS

5’ Off the bar! Then off the line! So close to an Alaves opener in the first few minutes. The away side hit the crossbar through Joselu and then Varane is called upon to make the goal-line clearance from Perez!

10’ PENALTY KICK TO REAL MADRID! Mendy is brought down inside the area by Navarro and the referee points to the spot!

12’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Alaves: With Ramos suspended and sitting in the stands, it's Benzema who steps up to the 12 yard mark to assume penalty-taking duties and the French striker makes no mistake, rolling his effort into the bottom corner of the Alaves net! Real Madrid lead!

23’ Very nearly an own goal! That very easily could have been a second Real Madrid goal, with Mendy surging into the box before squaring for Asensio. Camarasa very nearly found his own net. Roberto makes the save!

29’ BURKE... great save from Courtois! That could have been an equaliser for Alaves! Burke sprung forward on the counter attack and got the powerful strike away, but the goalkeeper made the diving save to deny him!

51’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-0 Alaves: It's a second goal for Real Madrid and it was scored in peculiar circumstances! Benzema looked well offside when he was played in behind, he squared for Asensio to finish, but the VAR check shows that the Frenchman was in fact onside! Goal stands!

58’ So close to a third! Benzema controlled a pass and got the powerful shot away. Roberto makes the save and then Asensio can't get on the end of a cross to the back post. Real Madrid on top now.

KEY STATS

Real Madrid have now kept a clean sheet in each of their last five games, conceding just twice in eight La Liga outings.

Real Madrid have now scored penalty kicks in three consecutive La Liga games for the first time since 2006.

LaLiga Smartbank Real Madrid's Vinicius to retake Covid-19 test after error, says Zinedine Zidane YESTERDAY AT 15:10