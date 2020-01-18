Casemiro bagged a second half brace to earn Real Madrid three important points with a 2-1 win over Sevilla as Julen Lopetegui was denied revenge on his return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Sergio Ramos missed the match through injury while Fede Valverde was suspended following his red card in the Spanish Supercopa final against Atletico Madrid. Luka Jovic also started up front with Karim Benzema deemed not fit enough.

These absences took their toll on the home side as they started sluggishly. Sevilla looked to have taken the lead just before the half hour mark only for Luuk de Jong’s header to be harshly ruled out following a controversial VAR review.

The hosts took the lead after 57 minutes when Casemiro chipped a finish into the back of the net after a clever back heel assist by Jovic. But Sevilla equalised just seven minutes later when de Jong fired a left-footed strike past Thibaut Courtois from the edge of the box.

But Casemiro came to Real Madrid’s rescue again, making the most of some slack marking by the visitors to head home a cross from Lucas Vazquez. That was enough to give Zinedine Zidane’s side a 2-1 win, putting them three points clear at the top of La Liga ahead of Barcelona’s fixture at home to Granada on Sunday evening.

Casemiro von Real MadridGetty Images

TALKING POINT - Real Madrid must find a way to play without Karim Benzema

On the balance of things, Real Madrid got a little fortunate here. A draw would have been a fairer result as the capital club struggled to create much in the final third. Benzema is enjoying the season of his life, but Real Madrid have grown far too dependent on the French striker. They must come up with a way to play without him. They can’t lean on him to win every match for them.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Casemiro (Real Madrid)

At half time, Zidane must’ve been wondering who would step up for his side with Benzema on the bench and Real Madrid looking toothless in the attacking third. He probably didn’t count on Casemiro answering the call, though. The Brazilian midfielder bagged a brace and could have had a hat-trick. It was his driving runs into the box that opened up the game for Real Madrid in the second half. He is much more than just a midfield destroyer.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 5, Carvajal 6, Varane 7, Militao 8, Marcelo 5, Casemiro 8, Kroos 6, Modric 7, Vazquez 5, Rodrygo 5, Jovic 6. Subs - Benzema 5, Vinicius 7, Mendy 6.

Sevilla - Vaclik 5, Navas 6, Kounde 5, Carlos 6, Reguilon 7, Fernando 6, Gudelj 6, Banega 6, Munir 7, Vazquez 5, de Jong 7. Subs - Oliver 5, Lopes 5, En-Nesyri 5.

KEY MOMENTS

29’ GOOOOOOOOAL… subject to VAR! The visitors have taken the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu! De Jong was free at a corner kick and the Dutch striker made no mistake in powering a header into the back of the net! Where was the Real Madrid marking? Why did they leave de Jong completely unmarked in that position?

32’ GOAL DISALLOWED BY VAR! Sevilla aren't happy! There didn't look to be much in that. The foul was by Gudelj who climbed on the back of Militao, but was that really enough to chalk off the goal?

57’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla: Finally, the breakthrough has been made! Real Madrid somehow managed to break through a packed Sevilla defence with the back heel flick from Jovic setting Casemiro through and the Brazilian midfielder chips a cheeky finish over Vaclik into the back of the net!

64’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-1 Sevilla: De Jong has the ball in the back of the net for a second time and this one will stand! It got a big messy on the edge of the Real Madrid box, but De Jong didn't hand around and lashed a strike into the bottom, left hand corner of the net! What a finish that was!

70’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: It's Casemiro again and Real Madrid have regained their lead! Vazquez sent a cross into the box from the right side and the Brazilian midfielder was left unmarked to head down into the ground and into the back of the net. Where was the Sevilla marking?

KEY STATS

Casemiro scored two goals in the one game for the first time as a Real Madrid player.

Real Madrid have been involved in four home games that were goalless at half time this season, but this was the first that they have claimed three points from.