Aleksander Isak scored a second half equaliser as Real Sociedad came from behind to claim a 2-2 draw against Barcelona, harming the Catalans ahead of next week’s Clasico.

Jordi Alba returned to the Barca starting line-up following a spell on the sidelines, with Isak favoured over Willian Jose in attack for La Real. The decision paid off in the first half with the hosts the better of the two teams.

Indeed, Real Sociedad took the lead after just 12 minutes when Sergio Busquets pulled Diego Llorente to the ground, giving Mikel Oyarzabal the chance to open the scoring from the spot, sending Marc-Andre Ter Stegen the wrong way.

Barcelona pegged back the hosts before the break, though, with Antoine Griezmann scoring against his former club, chipping a finish home after being released on the counter attack. And the turnaround was completed after half time when Lionel Messi broke the offside trap and set up Luis Suarez for a simple finish.

At this point Barca looked to be in control, but Isak made the most of a Tea Stegen mistake, palming a cross out into the six-yard box for the Swedish striker to smash home. The point puts Ernesto Valverde’s side top of La Liga, but Real Madrid can go clear ahead of next week’s Clasico with a win over Valencia on Sunday.

TALKING POINT - Was this a point gained or two dropped for Barcelona?

Barcelona don’t have the best of records at the Anoeta and with Real Sociedad in the hunt for a Champions League place in La Liga this season this was always likely to be a difficult test for the champions. However, Barca looked to be in control after going 2-1 up in the second half. Valverde will surely be disappointed that they allowed their grip to slip. So was this a point gained or two dropped?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Martin Odegaard (Real Sociedad)

The on-loan Real Madrid midfielder has been a revelation for Real Sociedad this season and this was yet another demonstration of Odegaard’s quality. He had great joy running at Busquets throughout, making the most of the space between Barcelona’s midfield and defence. They just couldn’t handle the 20-year-old who could have done even more damage to the Catalans.

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Sociedad - Remiro 6, Zaldua 6, Llorente 6, Zubeldia 7, Portu 6, Merino 8, Oyarzabal 7, Guevara 7, Isak 8, Odegaard 8, Monreal 6. Subs - Januzaj 7, Jose 7, Barrenetxea 4.

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 4, Roberto 5, Pique 7, Lenglet 5, Alba 6, Busquets 5, Rakitic 6, De Jong 5, Griezmann 7, Messi 6, Suarez 6. Subs - Alena 5, Vidal 4, Semedo 5.

KEY MOMENTS

10’ PENALTY KICK TO REAL SOCIEDAD! The referee points to the spot after Busquets pulled Llorente to the ground inside the area. Ter Stegen got caught underneath a corner kick.

12’ GOAL! Real Sociedad 1-0 Barcelona: It's a great start to the match by La Real and they have taken the lead! Oyarzabal steps up to the 12-yard mark, watches Ter Stegen dive one way and puts his spot kick into the opposite corner of the net. Very cool penalty from the youngster.

38’ GOAL! Real Sociedad 1-1 Barcelona: Against the run of play Barcelona have equalised! Griezmann has scored against his former team! It was a rapid counter attack with the Frenchman played in behind by Suarez and Griezmann clipped the finish over Remiro! What a goal!

49’ GOAL! Real Sociedad 1-2 Barcelona: Barcelona have turned this match around! It looked so easy for them! Messi broke the offside trap after being played in behind by Busquets, he squared it for Suarez and the Uruguayan striker has the simple task of finishing into the empty net.

59’ Off the line! Zubeldia clears off the line to prevent Pique from adding a third goal for Barcelona from a corner kick. It feels like Real Sociedad are hanging on a bit here. Pique was completely free.

62’ GOAL! Real Sociedad 2-2 Barcelona: It's an equaliser for Real Sociedad! It's a blunder from Ter Stegen! The Barcelona goalkeeper spilled a fairly tame cross into the box and Isak was on hand to smash a strike into the back of the net! He made Ter Stegen pay for that!

KEY STATS

Barcelona have conceded 20 goals in La Liga this season and five of them have come from Marc-Andre Ter Stegen mistakes.

Lionel Messi has assisted five of Luis Suarez last six goals for Barcelona in all competitions.