Sergio Ramos penalty hands Real Madrid four-point lead in title race

La Liga, Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano – Real Madrid 1 (Ramos 79 pen) Getafe 0

Sergio Ramos converted a late penalty kick to give Real Madrid a 1-0 win over Getafe and send his side four points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane’s side came into this game having watched Barcelona drop points in a 2-2 draw at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night and ultimately made the most of that slip up, although Los Blancos were made to work hard for the victory.

Getafe held their own for the majority of the contest, with the away side creating a number of goalscoring chances throughout. Thibaut Courtois was called upon to make a sharp save early on from Nemanja Maksimovic, with Jaume Mata also threatening.

But it was Real Madrid who scored the only goal of the game 11 minutes from time when Dani Carvajal was felled in the box by OIivera, presenting Ramos with the chance to find the back of the net from 12 yards out, which he did.

The result takes Real Madrid four points clear of their Catalan rivals at the top of La Liga, with the capital club also holding an advantage through their superior head-to-head record with just five games left to play.

