Sevilla and Atletico Madrid both missed the chance to go top of La Liga as they cancelled each other out in a 1-1 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Diego Costa could have secured all three points for Diego Simeone’s side, but saw his second half penalty kick saved by Tomas Vaclik. The Atleti striker also saw a header ruled out for offside. He will rue both.

Sevilla took the lead after 29 minutes when Franco Vazquez glanced a header home from an Ever Banega freekick. Jan Oblak might have done better with the save, but there was enough direction in the effort to beat the Slovenian goalkeeper.

Atleti emerged for the start of the second half re-energised and restored parity when Alvaro Morata headed home a Santiago Arias cross at the back post after Costa had had a similar header chalked off for offside just minutes beforehand.

And the 31-year-old was given the chance to put Atleti ahead after the award of a contentious penalty kick via a VAR review. However, Costa saw his effort from 12 yards saved. Both sides pressed for a winner, but failed to find one as Barcelona’s slip-up against Levante earlier in the day went largely unpunished.

TALKING POINT - Why did Diego Costa take the penalty kick over Alvaro Morata?

It was something of a surprise that Costa was picked to play from the start given his recent struggles, but even more of a surprise that he was selected to take the all-important penalty kick for Atleti in the second half. Costa has four goals in his last 27 games while Morata has four in four. So why did the former take the spot kick over the latter?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid)

This was far from the perfect performance from Morata, but there was a point in the second half when it seemed as if his drive and determination was going to be enough to drag Atletico Madrid over the line to three points. Morata has scored four goals in his last four games and was the best player on the pitch, although Oliver Torries and Felipe also impressed.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sevilla - Vaclik 7, Navas 6, Kounde 5, Carlos 6, Reguilon 7, Banega 6, Gudelj 5, Vazquez 7, Ocampos 6, Oliver 7, De Jong 4. Subs - Hernandez 5, Jordan 5, Pozo 5.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 4, Felipe 7, Trippier 5, Hermoso 6, Lodi 5, Koke 6, Saul 5, Lemar 4, Partey 6, Morata 8, Correa 6. Subs - Arias 7, Costa 4, Herrera 5.

KEY MOMENTS

29’ GOAL! Sevilla 1-0 Atletico Madrid: It's an opener for Sevilla! They have the lead! Banega clipped a freekick delivery to the edge of the box, Vazquez peeled away from his marker and glanced a header home! Oblak should have done better with that! He got two hands to it!

58’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Costa powers a header home at the back post following a Correa cross, but a full minute after it was scored the VAR rules that Correa was offside when he received the pass!

60’ GOAL! Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Atletico Madrid have found the net and this time it will stand! It's not too dissimilar to Costa's disallowed goal. Arias gets to the byline, crosses to the back post for Morata and he heads home! The away side have levelled things up!

70’ PENALTY KICK TO ATLETICO MADRID! The freekick was initially given, but the VAR determines that Koke was fouled by Mudo inside the area. That's contentious!

71’ COSTA PENALTY KICK SAVED! Oh dear! What a dreadful night for Costa! First, he had a header chalked off for offside and now the Atletico Madrid striker has had a penalty kick saved by Vaclik!

93’ Scramble on the line! How didn't that go in? Not entirely sure what happened, but Correa and Morata both had shots blocked on the line and then there was a scramble right under the bar! Was there a handball? No penalty awarded!

KEY STATS