Sevilla player tests positive for Covid-19, Europa League meeting with Roma next week

Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville

An unnamed Sevilla player has tested positive for Covid-19, just eight days before their return to Europa League action.

A statement on the Spanish club’s website said the player was "in good health and is isolating at home" after returning a positive test on Monday.

The Liga side face Roma in a one-off Europa League last 16 match on August 6.

Liga Valencia appoint Javi Gracia as new manager YESTERDAY AT 19:21

Sevilla training has been temporarily suspended while their facilities are disinfected.

The first-team squad and staff have since taken two tests for coronavirus – the first set all came back negative, while the results of the second are expected on Thursday.

It follows the news that Real Madrid striker Mariano tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, as did an unnamed member of Almeria staff earlier on Wednesday.

Play Icon WATCH Jose Mourinho plots cheeky bargain deal for Inter 'outcast' - Euro Papers 00:01:40

Liga 'No doubt' that Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona, says club president 27/07/2020 AT 07:11