Sevilla player tests positive for Covid-19, Europa League meeting with Roma next week

Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

An unnamed Sevilla player has tested positive for Covid-19, just eight days before their return to Europa League action.

A statement on the Spanish club’s website said the player was "in good health and is isolating at home" after returning a positive test on Monday.

The Liga side face Roma in a one-off Europa League last 16 match on August 6.

Sevilla training has been temporarily suspended while their facilities are disinfected.

The first-team squad and staff have since taken two tests for coronavirus – the first set all came back negative, while the results of the second are expected on Thursday.

It follows the news that Real Madrid striker Mariano tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, as did an unnamed member of Almeria staff earlier on Wednesday.

