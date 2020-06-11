Sevilla's Argentinian midfielder Lucas Ocampos (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish League football match between Sevilla FC and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium

La Liga - Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan - Sevilla 2 (L. Ocampos 56'(p.), Fernando 62') Real Betis 0

Sevilla resembled a team in mid-season form as they brushed aside city rivals Real Betis 2-0 in the first La Liga match played in more than three months.

A Lucas Ocampos penalty and a goal from Fernando - set up by an audacious flick form Ocampos - proved the difference, although the home side could have won by more goals had they been more clinical in the first half.

Jules Kounde and Luuk de Jong were both guilty of missing great headed chances, while the lively Ocampos also hit the post early on.

The visitors struggled to get a foothold in the game and created few chances, with a curling effort from substitute Joaquin - blocked inside the six-yard box as the game fizzled out - perhaps their best moment.

Betis may complain about the awarding of the penalty - as the guilty Marc Bartra did to earn a yellow card - but the result was a fair reflection of Sevilla’s dominance and they have strengthened their hold on third place.

TALKING POINT

Derbies will suffer most from empty stadiums. This is hardly surprising - and frankly unimportant given everything else that is happening - but it never felt like a derby game tonight. There was no needle between the two teams and, for a neutral at least, at no stage was there a palpable sense of tension either. Perhaps things will change as players, fans and everyone else get more used to games in empty stadiums. Perhaps it would have felt different if Betis had been more adventurous and given those watching more reasons to get excited. However, the theatre and passion that makes derbies so special was lacking. It’s great La Liga is back, but this wasn’t quite the bang the league was hoping for, despite an impressive display from the hosts.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla). He looked the most likely player to make something happen - as demonstrated when he did just that to create the second goal - and moved around the pitch well to cause trouble for a variety of Betis defenders. While one side looked toothless up front, he was chomping at the bit and the best player on the pitch.

KEY MOMENTS

10’ - OFF THE POST! Ocampos rattles the post! From a tight angle, and with not much else on, Ocampos crates a little room and unleashes a fierce shoot which leaves the frame of the goal shaking.

21’ - CLOSE! Sevilla really should be ahead. A clever corner routine fools Betis and Kounde has a free header - seven yards out, at the front post - but he puts it wide.

27’ - CLOSE! Another great Sevilla chance isn't taken! This time De Jong is the culprit, heading wide after a pinpoint cross from Munir, who had done really well to fashion the chance.

54’ - PENALTY! Bartra jumps into the back of De Jong and a penalty is given! That is a soft spot-kick, but anywhere else on the field it's likely a free-kick, so credit to the referee for making a strong decision.

56’ - GOAL! Sevilla 1-0 Real Betis (Ocampos pen). Ocampos take the responsibility and slots home, finding the bottom corner after Robles had dived the wrong way.

62’ - GOAL! Sevilla 2-0 Real Betis (Fernando). Ocampos inventively flicks on a corner and the ball falls into the path of Fernando, who doubles Sevilla's lead!

86’ - DOUBLE CHANCE! Joaquin has two promising moments, but cannot quite make a goal. He first finds Fekir with a great ball, but the Frenchman is just lacking the pace to take full advantage, and Joaquin then has a curling shot blocked when it looked goalbound.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sevilla: Vaclik 6, Navas 6, Diego Carlos 7, Kounde 7, Reguilon 7, Fernando 6, Jordan 6, Torres 7, Ocampos 8, Munir 6, De Jong 5. Subs: Banega 6, En-Nesyri 5, Suso 6, Escudero n/a, Vazquez n/a.

Real Betis: Robles 6, Emerson 6, Bartra 5, Sidnei 6, Alex Moreno 6, Alena 5, Guido Rodriguez 6, Canales 5; Fekir 5, Borja 5, Tello 5. Subs: Feddal 5, Lainez 6, Loren 5, Joaquin 6, Padraza n/a.

KEY STATS

Ocampos is the first Sevilla player since Alvaro Negredo in 2011 to score in five consecutive La Liga games.

Ocampos has five goals and two assists across those five matches.

Sevilla are now eight games unbeaten at home.

