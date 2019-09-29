Sevilla turnaround denies Sociedad top spot

Sevilla had lost at home to Real Madrid last week and threw away a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat at Eibar on Thursday and things got off to a bad start when Mikel Oyarzabal scored for Sociedad in the fourth minute after a pin-point pass from Adnan Januzaj.

Julen Lopetegui's side kept their composure though and levelled in the 18th minute with a half-volley from Nolito, then going ahead early in the second half when Lucas Ocampos dashed into the area from the right and blasted high into the net.

Substitute Franco Vazquez effectively sealed the points for Sevilla with a simple finish from close range in the 80th minute, although Sociedad struck back seven minutes later through Portu to set up a tense finish.

The win took Sevilla up to sixth in the table on 13 points after seven games, two behind leaders Real Madrid, while Sociedad are fifth, also on 13.