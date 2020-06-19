Barcelona stumble away to Sevilla

Players try to calm Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (C) during the Spanish league football match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on June 19, 2020.

Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, La Liga - Sevilla 0 Barcelona 0

Real Madrid can claim top spot in La Liga with a win over Real Sociedad on Sunday after Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw by Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Liga Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi on target as Barcelona pile pressure back on Real Madrid 16/06/2020 AT 20:51

A point tightens Sevilla’s grip on third place in the table as they edge closer to Champions League qualification, but Barca have now conceded control of the title race, with Real Madrid holding the advantage due to their superior head-to-head record.

This was a match of few opportunities, with Jules Kounde coming closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half, sending a low shot wide of the far post after a partially cleared freekick fell to him on the edge of the box.

A scrap involving both groups of players on the stroke of half time hinted at what was on the line for both teams, but neither was able to take a full grip of the contest. Martin Braithwaite was handed a start over Antoine Griezmann, but failed to make much of an impression with Luis Suarez spurning a late chance to win it, sending a first time shot from a Jordi Alba pass over.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona reacts during the Liga match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on June 19, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Was this a turning point in the Spanish title race?

The title race is now out of Barcelona’s hands. If Real Madrid win all of their final nine games of the Liga season, they will be champions. Of course, given the way the season has gone so far, with both sides suffering dips at various points, that seems unlikely, but might this result prove a turning point in the contest at the top of the table? Was this the moment Real Madrid gained a critical advantage?

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Along with Diego Carlos, Kounde formed a defensive barrier Barcelona just couldn’t break through. The centre back pair were the best, and certainly most effective, players on the pitch and a big reason why Sevilla were able to claim a point against a side they have struggled against in recent times. Kounde might even have scored the winner, sending a shot from the edge of the box just past the post in the first half. It was his defensive work that was most impressive, though.

PLAYER RATINGS

Sevilla - Vaclik 6, Navas 6, Carlos 8, Kounde 8, Reguilon 6, Fernando 6, Jordan 5, Oliver 5, Ocampos 7, Munir 6, De Jong 5. Subs - Vazquez 5, Gudelj 5, Suso 5, Banega 7, En-Nesyri 5.

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 7, Semedo 5, Pique 6, Lenglet 6, Alba 6, Vidal 6, Busquets 5, Rakitic 5, Messi 5, Suarez 5, Braithwaite 5. Subs - Arthur 5, Puig 4, Griezmann 4.

KEY MOMENTS

13’ Just past the post! There's the first chance for Sevilla and it was a good one. Kounde controls a partially cleared freekick on the edge of the box, but his low strike flashes just wide of the far post.

57’ Ocampos got in behind! That's the closest either side has come to finding the back of the net! A quick freekick got Ocampos in behind, but his powerful drive was saved by Ter Stegen at the near post!

88’ That was the chance! Suarez should have found the back of the net! The pass was played into the Uruguayan by Alba, he struck it first time, but Suarez's shot flashes over the target!

91’ Reguilon could have won it! The cross was played into the box, it fell to Reguilon eight yards out, but he couldn't beat Ter Stegen with a tame shot on the swivel. That could have been it.

KEY STATS

Sevilla made just one touch in the Barcelona penalty box in the first half, the fewest touches made by a home team in the opposition penalty box in any La Liga game since 2016/17.

Gerard Pique was shown his 12th yellow card of the season in La Liga, equalling his personal record set in the 2015/16 season.

Play Icon WATCH Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers 00:01:50

Liga Barca yet to decide if Suarez ready to start, says Setien 15/06/2020 AT 12:27