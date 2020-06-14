236 days. That’s how long Eden Hazard had waited to have a direct hand in a Real Madrid goal before setting up Sergio Ramos for the second in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Eibar.

236 days.

That’s how long Eden Hazard had waited to have a direct hand in a Real Madrid goal before setting up Sergio Ramos for the second in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Eibar. Of course, it would slightly unfair to use that drought to beat the Belgian with considering how injury and an unprecedented global pandemic played a role, but it’s a number that illustrates just how fragmented his first season in Spain has been.

Liga Hazard inspires Real Madrid to win over Eibar 2 HOURS AGO

Eden Hazard of Real Madrid Image credit: Getty Images

Hazard’s 2019/20 season was presumed to be over when he fractured his ankle in February. This came after the 29-year-old was made to wait a number of weeks for his Real Madrid debut following his £100 million move from Chelsea last summer, picking up a thigh injury towards the end of pre-season. When the Belgian finally returned, his weight and fitness were questioned.

The coronavirus pandemic, however, has given Hazard a second chance at a first impression, and on the basis of his display against Eibar he has learned from his mistakes. He looks lean and, perhaps even more importantly, he looks like he belongs in this Real Madrid side, with much of their attacking play on Sunday flowing through him.

In particular, Hazard’s exchange play with Karim Benzema was encouraging. The plan was always to play the two as a pairing. Real Madrid spent £100 million on a player who would have been a free agent just 12 months later because they needed a supply line for Benzema, and Hazard looked to be the perfect partner for the Frenchman.

Zinedine Zidane therefore must have taken great satisfaction in seeing them find each other and play off each other against Eibar, with Real Madrid’s second goal a showcase of what the pair can produce. It was the sort of move Zidane has surely envisaged all season long, with Benzema surging forward on the counter attack, threading a pass out to Hazard who peeled away from his marker before making the final pass into Ramos for a finish into an empty net.

More worrying was the sight of Hazard sitting in the stands with an ice pack on his troublesome thigh after his substitution in the second half. It would be typical of the Belgian’s 2019/20 season if after putting on a showcase of what he can offer he is made to watch the next few games from the sidelines.

If Hazard can maintain his fitness over the condensed final stretch of the season, though, his partnership with Benzema could give Real Madrid the edge over Barcelona. Zidane appears willing to build around the duo such is the potential strength of their inherent connection. What Benzema once had with Cristiano Ronaldo he might now have with Hazard, albeit with a reversal of roles. This time it’s Benzema playing as the focal point, not the supporting act.

Real Madrid have endured such a splintered season it’s somewhat remarkable that they are still involved in a title race at all. Hazard’s fortunes are reflective of his team’s as a whole, with a fall coming almost every time stability seems to have been achieved - see how Real Madrid won March’s Clasico to move ahead of Barcelona only to concede top spot by losing to Real Betis in their very next outing.

Now, though, Hazard and Los Blancos only need to hold things together for the next month. The momentum of 11 games in six weeks could be exactly what Real Madrid need to build up a head of steam and in Benzema and Hazard they have two players so in sync they could pull everyone else along with them past Barca and over the line.

Liga Diego Costa dedicates goal to Atletico midfielder recovering from brain surgery 5 HOURS AGO