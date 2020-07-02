Football
Real Sociedad earn badly-needed win against Espanyol to boost European bid

REal Sociedad

Real Sociedad came from behind to beat La Liga basement club Espanyol 2-1 at home on Thursday, earning their first victory since the season resumed after the coronavirus stoppage and boosting their bid for European football next season.

Espanyol's David Lopez headed the visitors in front in the 10th minute following a corner but Sociedad's Brazilian forward Willian Jose slid in to equalise before substitute Alexander Isak struck the winner six minutes from time.

Sociedad climbed to seventh spot on 50 points, the final Europa League berth, and seven behind fourth-placed Sevilla who occupy the last Champions League position, with five games remaining.

Espanyol, meanwhile, edged closer to relegation, staying bottom on 24 points, 10 behind 17th-placed Celta Vigo.

Also on Thursday, Osasuna effectively sealed survival by winning 2-0 at Eibar thanks to a double from Ruben Garcia, to move 15 points clear of the drop zone.

Eibar are 16th, six above 18th-placed Real Mallorca.

Football

What's On