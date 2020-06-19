Tactical Fantasies: Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, the ultimate clash of cultures

Welcome back to Tactical Fantasies, a series in conjunction with our colleagues at Eurosport France and Auxerre manager Jean-Marc Furlan. For the final instalment in the series we look at the ultimate what if, Cristiano Ronaldo at Barcelona.

Why? How?

Yes, we dared. After all, this is Tactical Fantasies. Let’s get this out the way, Cristiano Ronaldo will never play for Barcelona. In fact it’s hard to see a way in which Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ever play in an official match together. However that doesn’t mean that the idea of them playing together isn’t tempting. Between the creative genius of the Argentine and the finishing prowess of the Portuguese, they would be a force of nature.

From a sporting point of view it would allow Barca to field two players who have won 11 Ballon d’Ors between them and two candidates for the title of greatest ever.

What about Ronaldo? The prospect of becoming Messi’s second-in-command is hardly enticing to a man of his ego. However, the Portuguese is a winner, who only works to one end, winning. Also, *potentially* taking the spotlight from Messi at Barcelona? That would be sweet…

Possible formations

4-4-2 with Ronaldo as a left winger

How do you fit Ronaldo and Messi into a team with Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann? That’s a big question. This formation would allow the four to be combined in a traditional 4-4-2 but more of a 4-2-4 given Messi and Ronaldo would be the wide players. A fearsome, but terribly unbalanced set up for Barcelona who already struggle against quick transitions.

4-3-3 with Ronaldo as a centre-forward

Barca are looking for a successor for Suarez, so why not try Ronaldo in this position? The Portuguese would have a role that allows him to be the finisher but also combine with Messi. It is tempting but we can’t forget that Ronaldo doesn’t always shine as a lone forward and Suarez’s game is still a key part of how Barca play.

The chosen formation: 4-3-3 with Ronaldo as the left-winger

Strengths

First of all it allows Barcelona to keep using the 4-3-3 that is so ingrained within the club. It also puts the two superstars in their best positions, Messi on the right and Ronaldo on the left. With the technical support from the midfield, those two would form a fearsome attack. Particularly because if any of the opposing wide players let either of those two go, even for a moment, it would be fatal.

In this formation Messi would be allowed to have full creative licence and could continue his transformation from pure goalscorer into chance provider.

“Ronaldo will have enough intelligence to adapt to his environment,” Furlan says. “In this case, the distribution of roles will be easy.”

Finally it would put an end to Barcelona’s current problem on the left flank. It isn’t Griezmann’s best position and Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho haven’t worked out as big-money signings. Ronaldo’s ability to move inside, in conjunction with Suarez’s movement, would completely open up the left-hand side for Jordi Alba.

Weaknesses

This formation would sacrifice Griezmann. However it does appear as if he is the attacker who is most dispensable at Barcelona right now. We’re not finished yet either.

“Identity is always a questionable thing,” says Furlan, who does not see Ronaldo ticking the usual boxes of a Barcelona recruit. “Barca is a culture, you teach children this style from a young age, it’s difficult to add individuals into it.” In a team that advocates possession, the ultra-vertical game of Ronaldo could pose a problem. The Portuguese is a player hurry in a team that wants to take its time.

Even if Ronaldo has proven that he could win at Barcelona the chemistry between Barca and Ronaldo seems debatable. Above all else it would hurt the football romantics, and we couldn’t possibly have that!

Verdict

The final word of this belongs to Furlan. “We must be clear, we must forget about seeing Ronaldo at Barcelona. Completely.”

