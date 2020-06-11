Thibaut Courtois: From court jester to Bernabeu king

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid CF celebrates after his team mate Rodrygo scored his team's second goal during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 01, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

In the fourth part of our look at La Liga’s big two we examine the re-emergence of Thibaut Courtois after his initial struggles at Real Madrid.

Blink and you would miss it.

Just before the 70th minute of the most recent Clasico Barcelona’s emergency signing Martin Braithwaite found himself in the box. However he was quickly smothered and his shot was blocked. A little over a minute later Vinicius Jr had the ball in the Barcelona net.

Liga The best players in Spain outside the big two that you need to be watching A DAY AGO

As the Brazilian was mobbed by his team-mates Courtois celebrated at the other end, having come up big for Real yet again in a key moment in the season.

At the start of the season Courtois found himself in crisis. Having displaced the popular Keylor Navas as first-choice he was suddenly under threat from Alphones Areola, who had arrived on-loan from PSG as part of the deal that sent Navas to France. This came after a less impressive first season back in Spain after arriving at Real from Chelsea.

The manner of his departure irked plenty of Chelsea fans. Courtois didn’t exactly hide his desire to return to Spain, but in actuality there weren’t too many who were sorry to see Courtois leave. Of course, with hindsight, and the performances of Kepa Arrizabalaga fresh in their mind, there may well be some who claim they never wanted Courtois to exit but that’s just a case of conveniently re-writing history.

And for the first year or so the Chelsea fans were vindicated. Courtois appeared to lose his wrist bones somewhere on the flight between London and Madrid as nearly every shot seemed to find its way through him, most notably during the humbling 5-1 defeat in the Clasico.. Navas, who was rotated with Courtois initially under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari before Zinedine Zidane came in, continued to be the darling of the Bernabeu faithful whilst there were calls for Courtois to be sold.

Sergio Ramos and Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid react as Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona scores his sides first goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on October 28, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. Image credit: Getty Images

However Real and Zidane kept the faith in the Belgian, who last summer was a key part of Eden Hazard’s arrival in Spain and that faith is being repaid.

It’s hard to know when exactly it started but some will point to the trip to Turkey to face Galatasaray in the Champions League in October. Courtois’ opposite number Fernando Muslera was certainly the busier of the two but Courtois made a couple of vital stops as Real secured a vital away win.

Sergio Ramos Garcia of Real Madrid CF, Younes Belhanda of Galatasaray AS, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid CF during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Galatasaray AS and Real Madrid at Turk Telekom Stadyumu on October 22, 2019 in Image credit: Getty Images

In the 22 matches that have followed since Courtois has conceded just 14 goals, helping Real to the best defensive record in Europe’s top five leagues with just 19 goals against this season. That run has included starring in a penalty shoot-out win against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, beating Atletico 1-0 at home in the league and keeping two clean sheets against Barcelona. By doing so Courtois became the first Real keeper to keep clean sheets in both Clasico league fixtures since the 1974-75 season and it was just the fourth season that it has ever happened.

It’s not just in between the sticks that Courtois has been impressive. Away at Valencia before Christmas Real were trailing 1-0 into the dying minutes before Courtois went up for a last-gasp corner. The keeper threw himself at the ball and his flicked header was turned in by Karim Benzema for a dramatic equaliser.

Of course his primary responsibility will always to be to keep the ball out of the net and his contemporaries set a high standard in Spain. With Marc-Andre ter Stegen at Barcelona and Jan Oblak at Atletico the title of best goalkeeper in Spain can pretty much be substituted for best goalkeeper in the world. It has taken a little while but the 28-year-old Courtois has now finally re-established himself as one of the best around. It was the end goal set out for him when he was shining as a teenager at Genk, and finally it looks as if he is fulfilling his destiny. No keeper may ever emulate Lev Yashin in winning the Ballon d’Or but Courtois is proving the value his position really can have.

Time after time Courtois has come up big for his team, very often early on in the game when the score is still 0-0. There are countless games this season where Real might well have lost were it not for their Belgian shot-stopper. More often than not the goals he has conceded have come from errors from those in front of him, despite the generally excellent play of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos. He is closing in on his third Zamora trophy, Spain’s best goalkeeper award, which would put him in esteemed company. No Real keeper has won the award since Iker Casillas in the 2007-08 season.

It’s hard to say exactly what has changed for Courtois. It might be a shift in confidence, it might be having his mate Hazard with him and feeling more settled in Madrid or perhaps it’s something else. The explanation from Courtois himself is the personal growth he has undergone.

“I’ve grown a lot as a person.” Courtois told Real Madrid TV in February after being named as the La Liga Player of the Month for January.

Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid CF celebrates after his team mate Rodrygo scored his team's second goal during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 01, 2020 in Madrid, Spain Image credit: Getty Images

“Last year was not easy and if you can’t cope with this pressure, you can’t be at this level.

“I am proud, I’ve been strong mentally and kept growing as a person.

“The key is not to lose confidence in yourself. If you can’t be confident in yourself, forget about it. You have to be confident.”

Courtois has been the reason Real are winning, rather than losing. He is not just one of their most important players he is now back in the conversation as the best in the world. Now he and his team-mates are back in action and they have unfinished business with the 2019-20 season.

Liga Atletico open to letting Real play home games at their stadium A DAY AGO