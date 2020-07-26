Toni Kroos wants resolution to Gareth Bale's Real Madrid future

Toni Kroos says he is eager to see his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale's future resolved, with the Welshman largely frozen out of Zinedine Zidane's plans.

The former Tottenham star, once the world's most expensive footballer, was close to a move to the Chinese Super League last summer, and has found himself on the peripheries of the first team since.

Kroos says the situation is not satisfactory for anyone involved with the club and is keen to see it resolved one way or another this summer.

"The reality is that it is an unsatisfactory situation for everyone. Bale was not signed to play as little as [he is doing] now," he told Sky Germany.

"I think he originally wanted to leave last summer and that the club said yes to it and then again no. I don't know if he's still a little angry about it, I don't really know. But it is true that it is a difficult subject...."

Kroos also played down the severity of the breakdown in relations between Bale and Zidane and paid tribute to his colleague's contributions to Real's trophy-winning efforts in recent years.

"The situation is certainly not as extreme as it appears. We shouldn't give it too much importance as everything is well in the team and Bale has helped us win many things the past six years."

