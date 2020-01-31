The deal is confirmed to be worth €31 million and Trincao will join Barcelona in the summer.

The forward has been compared to compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo by some and Barca reportedly had first option on him which they have now taken up.

He will sign a contract until 2025 and have a release clause of €500 million.

Barca had been linked with a move for a forward this window after Luis Suarez underwent surgery.

Video - Next Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Barcelona to play alongside Messi – Euro Papers 01:35

They were rumoured to be after a host of names including Willian, Rodrigo and Richarlison but now reports close to the club have said there will be no players arriving in this window.