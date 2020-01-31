Getty Images
Barca confirm €31m Trincao will join in the summer
Spanish champions Barcelona have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with SC Braga for the transfer of 20-year-old Francisco Trincao.
The deal is confirmed to be worth €31 million and Trincao will join Barcelona in the summer.
The forward has been compared to compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo by some and Barca reportedly had first option on him which they have now taken up.
He will sign a contract until 2025 and have a release clause of €500 million.
Barca had been linked with a move for a forward this window after Luis Suarez underwent surgery.
They were rumoured to be after a host of names including Willian, Rodrigo and Richarlison but now reports close to the club have said there will be no players arriving in this window.