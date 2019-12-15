Karim Benzema rescued a point for Real Madrid with an equaliser against Valencia in the fifth minute of stoppage time as they missed the chance to go top of La Liga ahead of next week’s Clasico.

Barcelona’s away draw to Real Sociedad on Saturday gave Zinedine Zidane’s side the opportunity to go two points clear of their rivals ahead of Wednesday’s clash at Camp Nou, but that was an opportunity they spurned after a dramatic encounter.

Valencia took the lead with 12 minutes to go when Carlos Soler slammed home a finish after good work down the right side by Rodrigo and Daniel Wass. And the hosts had the chance to secure the win in stoppage time only for Thibaut Courtois to deny Manu Vallejo.

Luka Jovic had a goal chalked off for being offside, but Valencia still couldn’t hold on as Courtois came up for a last gasp corner, forced Jaume Domenech into a save. The rebound fell to Karim Benzema who smashed into the roof of the net meaning Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied on 35 points ahead of the first Clasico of the season.

More to follow...