Valverde hints at Barcelona exits

Barca have signed Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for a reported €75 million and the likes of Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic have been linked with a move away from Camp Nou.

“There are quite a few players in midfield,” Valverde said after Barca's 2-1 friendly win over Arsenal on Sunday.

“We’ll see if something happens. I don’t know if any sales or signings will be completed.

“This year there is more competition."

Valverde also praised De Jong, voicing his confidence that the Dutchman will prove to be a worthy investment.

“He’s curious and always wants to improve,” Valverde said of De Jong.

“He’s always demanding and always wants the ball. He doesn’t overplay in tough situations.

“He can work harder and give us more speed. He’s a good signing.”