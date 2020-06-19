Football
Liga

'Very difficult for us to win this league' - Gerard Pique pessimistic about Barca title hopes

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Gerard Pique of FC Barcelona reacts during the Liga match between Sevilla FC and FC Barcelona at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on June 19, 2020 in Seville, Spain

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
15 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique said his side have it all to do if they are to retain their Spanish title this season after being held to a 0-0 draw at Sevilla on Friday, handing Real Madrid the chance to top the standings this weekend.

  • Barcelona stumble away to Sevilla
  • Neymar loses lawsuit with Barcelona over bonus, ordered to pay former club £6m
Liga

Barcelona stumble away to Sevilla

20 HOURS AGO

"Seeing how the matches have gone so far, it's going to be very difficult for us to win this league," Pique said after the stalemate, which interrupted a run of two wins from two since the season resumed after being halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The draw leaves us in a position where we no longer depend on ourselves and looking at the fixtures it's difficult to imagine Real Madrid are going to drop points but we'll still give everything to try and win it.

Real trail Barca by three points and if they beat Real Sociedad on Sunday they will overtake the Catalans at the top of the standings due to their superior head-to-head record.

Play Icon
WATCH

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

00:01:50

Zinedine Zidane's side beat Valencia 3-0 on Thursday with a superb second-half display and won 3-1 against Eibar in their first game back and the extra time off has allowed Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio to return from injury.

Barca had beaten Real Mallorca on their return and defeated struggling Leganes 2-0 although they looked sluggish at times in both matches.

Pique said they had deserved to beat third-placed Sevilla and cursed not being able to score.

"It was a very competitive game and we didn't play badly but this feels like two points dropped because we had more chances than them and they were looking tired towards the end," he added.

But they are third in the league, they are a top team so we should not be surprised that it was difficult.
Liga

Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi on target as Barcelona pile pressure back on Real Madrid

16/06/2020 AT 20:51
Liga

Barca yet to decide if Suarez ready to start, says Setien

15/06/2020 AT 12:27
Related Topics
FootballLigaSevilla FCFC Barcelona
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Last-gasp Dawson earns Watford point against Leicester

21 MINUTES AGO
Football

Premier League Top Scorers

AN HOUR AGO
Transfers

Wayne Rooney's 'ambition' to play for Boca Juniors

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Inter title challenge still alive and kicking, says Conte

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

00:00:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Fantastic to have Pogba back' - Solskjaer

00:00:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Guardiola already spoken to Bailey about replacing Sane - Euro Papers

00:01:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

00:00:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

YESTERDAY AT 08:11
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Alonso wants to give McLaren time

14/09/2017 AT 11:32
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
French Open men

Was Nadal's 'La Decima' the greatest Grand Slam victory of all time?

13/06/2017 AT 10:30
Premier League

Dele Alli: I’m not going to stop being aggressive

28/03/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleLeganes win point at Mallorca with late Rodriguez screamer
Next articleA-League secures new TV deal, to start next season late