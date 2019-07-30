View from Spain on Bale situation: If Zidane leaves it would cause ‘historic heartbreak’

Bale’s situation has become increasingly fraught and there is a chance he could leave Real Madrid before the summer transfer window closes.

The Welshman - who has won four Champions League titles during his time at the Bernabeu - saw a move to the Chinese Super League blocked and he has fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane.

Gareth Bale's future at Real Madrid remains up in the airGetty Images

Previously, Zidane had suggested that it would be in the best interests of the club if the winger left the Liga giants.

No fresh bids have been made for the 30-year-old and it remains to be seen where he will end up.

Our man in Spain, Jorge Ordas, has given the lowdown on the latest with Bale gate.

What do the Spanish media think about the Gareth Bale situation?

The main opinion both for media and Real Madrid fans is Gareth Bale must leave Real Madrid. He has scored a lot of goals (some really important goals) but he has never be the favourite player of ‘madridismo’. He has been in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow for years but after the Portuguese's departure, he didn’t become the main star of the team.

What really happened?

Gareth Bale's level has decreased year by year. There are no teams in the top leagues that could pay his salary (or are willing to) and he doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid where he and his family are happy (good weather, a lot of golf clubs). At this point, Real Madrid need to sell to raise money for expensive transfers but Bale, who is sometimes flattered by his agent’s words, would prefer to stay here.

What do you think of him refusing to travel for the friendly?

It’s not clear what has happened, all we have to go on is a Real Madrid press note saying the players who will go to Germany. Some are reporting that given he was not going to play in the game, it was better to stay in Madrid and not travel with the group.

Is there any future for him at Madrid?

The situation is complicated. Real Madrid need a team who will pay at least €30m and pay Bale an undeserved salary. Does this team exist?

Zinedine Zidane has not seen eye to eye with Gareth BaleGetty Images

Will either he or Zidane have to leave Madrid?

Gareth Bale is in pole position for leaving Real Madrid. After all the drama, if Bale stays in Real Madrid and Zidane leaves the club, there would be a historic heartbreak in the squad.

What do you think of how Zidane has treated him?

We don’t know how the relationship will change behind closed doors but in his press conferences, Zidane was more respectful than what some media outlets have claimed with their gossip headlines.