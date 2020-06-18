Football
Liga

Watch Marco Asensio’s stunning volley with first touch after a year out

Marco Asensio, Real Madrid

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
an hour ago | Updated a few seconds ago
@MichaelHincks

Marco Asensio needed just one touch to score his first goal of the season for Real Madrid…

  • Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio steer Real Madrid past Valencia

After a year out due to an ACL injury, Asensio came off the bench to score Real Madrid's second goal against Valencia on Thursday night.

Karim Benzema had opened the scoring before rounding off the win with a worldie of his own.

