Watch Marco Asensio’s stunning volley with first touch after a year out

Marco Asensio needed just one touch to score his first goal of the season for Real Madrid…

After a year out due to an ACL injury, Asensio came off the bench to score Real Madrid's second goal against Valencia on Thursday night.

Karim Benzema had opened the scoring before rounding off the win with a worldie of his own.

