Football
Liga

Zinedine Zidane annoyed by talk of referees favouring Real Madrid

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday night

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he was disappointed that he was only asked about the referee's decisions after his side earned a 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad on Sunday to climb above Barcelona and top La Liga.

The day before the game, Zidane had been forced to defend his team against a suggestion from Barca defender Gerard Pique that decisions were going Madrid's way after their 3-0 win over Valencia, in which Rodrigo Moreno had an opening goal ruled out.

  • Real Madrid down Sociedad to go top of La Liga
  • Late Vitolo strike solidifies Atletico Madrid’s top-four hopes
Liga

Real Madrid down Sociedad to go top of La Liga

11 HOURS AGO

The French coach faced fresh questions about Madrid's apparent fortune after three huge decisions went their way against Sociedad.

Karim Benzema of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Anoeta on June 21, 2020

Image credit: Getty Images

"It annoys me that at the end of the day people are only talking about the referees as if we did nothing out on the pitch," Zidane told a virtual news conference.

"But we cannot control what people will say. We win matches on the pitch and that's what we did today. It was a deserved victory."

Sergio Ramos scored the opening goal just after the break with a penalty after a contentious foul on Vinicius Jr while Sociedad had an Adnan Januzaj strike ruled out for a positional offside against Mikel Merino.

Karim Benzema then doubled Madrid's advantage in the 70th minute after controlling a cross with the top of his arm, the goal being awarded following a VAR review.

"I didn't see the plays but I've been told the penalty decision was correct and that Benzema's goals were legal," added Zidane. "I don't get involved in controversies because that's the referee's job. I just want to think about our deserved victory.

"I would prefer to talk about football and the match, I can't say anything else about the other things."

Play Icon
WATCH

Zinedine Zidane laughs off Gerard Pique suggestion referees will favour Real Madrid in title run-in

00:00:56

Having won all three matches since the season re-started after the hiatus caused by the new coronavirus, Real now lead the title race due to a superior head-to-head record over Barcelona but Zidane said there was still a long way to go.

"We haven't achieved anything yet even though we've got nine points from nine," he said with another eight rounds of Liga matches remaining this season.

"It's going to be difficult right until the end. We always want more and you have to recognise how great our attitude was today. We saw a team that always wanted to win."

Liga

Late Vitolo strike solidifies Atletico Madrid’s top-four hopes

YESTERDAY AT 20:54
Liga

'Very difficult for us to win this league' - Gerard Pique pessimistic about Barca title hopes

19/06/2020 AT 22:58
Related Topics
FootballLiga
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

43 MINUTES AGO
Football

Japan withdrawing 2023 Women's World Cup bid: Kyodo

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Sport-Fans allowed to watch Japanese baseball, soccer from July 10

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Australia striker Juric tests positive for COVID-19

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola not sure when Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Piotr Johansson scores from 50 yards in Norwegian league

00:01:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Chris Wilder 'sick and tired' of talk about Europe after Sheffield United lose to Newcastle

00:00:28
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

12 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

YESTERDAY AT 11:02
Play Icon
Premier League

Campbell backs Bergkamp-Vieira dream ticket for Arsenal job

25/04/2018 AT 07:05
Formula 1

Williams 2018 shortlist down to three drivers

23/09/2017 AT 09:14
Football

The Warm-Up: Klopp needs a cuddle; Alli plays 90 mins v Barnsley; Ronaldo was ace

20/09/2017 AT 06:09
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

19/06/2020 AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Superbikes

Rea storms to 10th win of the season to stretch Championship lead

16/09/2017 AT 13:40
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
View more

What's On

Previous articleReal Madrid down Sociedad to go top of La Liga
Next articleNSW says plans to invest in the game, won't cut jobs