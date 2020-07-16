Zinedine Zidane urges Real Madrid fans to celebrate La Liga title at home

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has urged fans to celebrate their La Liga title win at home, rather than having a traditional party at Cibeles Palace.

With fans still banned from attending matches in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic, the capital club clinched the Spanish championship in an empty Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Friendly match Zidane stokes PSG war of words over Mbappe 09/11/2019 AT 10:17

Fans traditionally congregate in the town centre when their team wins a trophy but Zidane wants them to stay at home for health reasons, after Liverpool fans gathered outside Anfield following their Premier League title win.

"It's strange for everyone, but we cannot control it," he said after the title-clinching win over Villarreal.

Play Icon WATCH Lautaro Martinez the top target as Barcelona plan huge summer overhaul – Euro Papers 00:01:54

"We would have liked to have been at Cibeles but we can't for health reasons and the fans know it. At home, they are happy to see their team win another Liga. My greetings to all Real Madrid fans!"

Zidane went on to praise his players for their contribution to the title-wining effort, which was made all the more challenging by a three-month hiatus from playing due to the pandemic.

"The players have been fighting since I've been here. I have my job but the most important job is theirs. They fight on the field and they're a team of people rather than just players," Zidane added.

"The Champions League is the Champions League. But La Liga needs a tremendous effort. There are 38 matches and to have the most points at the end is absolutely brilliant.

"Winning 10 games in a row is impressive. It's a team thing, we fought until the end and we are very happy. I have no words. I have a great feeling."

Champions League Zidane left to 'laugh' at Club Brugge goal 01/10/2019 AT 18:44