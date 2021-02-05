Zinedine Zidane has hit out at the media for showing a lack of respect towards his and Real Madrid's achievements.

At a fiery press conference, Zidane’s first since he left isolation following a positive coronavirus test, the Frenchman bristled at questioning about his future at the club.

Zidane has led the club to three Champions League titles and ended their three-year run without a Liga crown when winning the domestic championship last term.

However, Real trail city rivals Atletico Madrid by 10 points having played a game more, and were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by minnows Alcoyano.

Sections of the media have turned up the heat on Zidane, and he fired back at his press conference ahead of the meeting with Huesca in La Liga on Saturday.

"What makes me laugh is you ask me why I might be annoyed (at questions over his future)," he said. "I don't deserve to be treated like that by the press. We won the league last season and I'd hope for a bit of respect.

"Just show us a little bit of respect for what we've achieved. You (the press) say a lot. Why don't you tell me to my face that you want me out of the club, not just behind my back."

Fighting for the title will be tough, especially on the back of a loss to Levante, but Zidane has demanded the chance to be left to mastermind a challenge.

"We've earned the right to fight for La Liga this season, at least give us the season,” he said. “Next season, there'll need to be changes, but this year let us, the team who won the league last season, fight for it this year, too. It wasn't 10 years ago, it was last season.”

Zidane was talking in his first media duties since returning from a period of isolation following a positive Covid-19 test.

"I've been locked in a cage for two weeks, I can't wait to get out and show that I'm going to fight until the end," he said.

Captain Sergio Ramos will once again be absent for an injury-hit Real side, with Zidane naming a squad of just 17, including three goalkeepers and just 12 senior outfield players, for the game.

Eden Hazard, Dani Carvajal, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Lucas Vazquez will also be absent through injury, while Eder Militao is suspended.

