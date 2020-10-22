Spanish newspaper ABC has issued an apology to Barcelona star Ansu Fati after their match report of Barcelona's 5-1 win over Ferencvaros on Tuesday compared his pace to that of a "black street vendor fleeing the police".

The author, Salvador Sostres, issued a public apology on the ABC website on Thursday morning. But local media reports suggest Barcelona are going to take legal action over the matter.

“My intention was to praise the beauty of Ansu's movement and his talent as a very young player," he wrote.

"Some expressions were understood as racist insults. Nothing was further from my intention, nor the very favourable opinion of the player that I have expressed in all the match reports I have written since his debut.”

"I deeply lament the misunderstanding and I ask forgiveness if anyone has felt offended."

The original article by ABC was criticised by Fati’s teammate, Antoine Griezmann.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

