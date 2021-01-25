Published 25/01/2021 at 23:05 | Updated 25/01/2021 at 23:07

Athletic Bilbao came back from a goal down to thrash Getafe 5-1 in La Liga.

Getafe winger Marc Cucurella opened the scoring within the opening minute when he headed home Carles Alena’s chipped cross.

Then a volley from Raul Garcia levelled things up, and Unai Simon saved Jaime Mata’s penalty.

After half-time it was one-way traffic for the hosts, with Yeray Alvarez netting from a free-kick, and Garcia adding his second before Alex Berenguer and Oscar De Marcos added one apiece.

