Athletic Bilbao came back from a goal down to thrash Getafe 5-1 in La Liga.
Getafe winger Marc Cucurella opened the scoring within the opening minute when he headed home Carles Alena’s chipped cross.
Then a volley from Raul Garcia levelled things up, and Unai Simon saved Jaime Mata’s penalty.
After half-time it was one-way traffic for the hosts, with Yeray Alvarez netting from a free-kick, and Garcia adding his second before Alex Berenguer and Oscar De Marcos added one apiece.
