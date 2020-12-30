Luis Suarez scored the winner as La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid continued their incredible record against Getafe with a 1-0 win on Wednesday.

Suarez struck in the 20th minute as Atletico moved three points clear at the top of the table from Real Madrid, who play later in the evening.

Atletico have now played Getafe 18 times since Diego Simeone took charge and are yet to concede a single goal in those games.

Atletico went into the match after being a dealt a double setback of Kieran Trippier being suspended for 10 weeks for a betting infraction and Diego Costa leaving the club after rescinding his contract.

The absences did not seem to affect them, however, and even though this was far from their most impressive performance of the season, they always looked in control. Suarez glanced in a lofted pass from Yannick Carrasco to give Atletico the three points.

A third consecutive league victory means they are on 35 points after 14 games.

Additional reporting by Reuters

