Atletico Madrid's match against Athletic Bilbao has been postponed due to a snowstorm.

Heavy snowfall from Storm Filomena left thousands of Spanish drivers trapped in their cars on Friday as roads were blocked and Madrid airport was closed..

transfers Arsenal and Spurs to fight for £30m Sabitzer - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:33

La Liga said it sought the postponement "given the exceptional situation caused by the storm across a large part of the peninsula ... and the impossibility of having the pitch in optimal conditions."

A new date for the match would be confirmed later.

Bilbao on Friday said the plane carrying the squad to Madrid for the game had been unable to land at the airport due and was forced to turn around.

Real Madrid's game against Osasuna is also under threat after the Spanish champions were trapped on a plane for more than two hours on Friday due to ice on the runway of Barajas airport.

Liga Messi and Pedri magic see Barca beat Athletic and move into third 06/01/2021 AT 20:49