Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia.

Kondogbia, 27, has passed his medical with the club and signed a deal which ties him to Atleti until the summer of 2024.

Liga Valencia make Kondogbia move from Inter Milan permanent 24/05/2018 AT 13:11

He arrives as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

Dortmund superstar Haaland 'will land' at Liverpool - Euro Papers

Under La Liga rules, Atleti were permitted to have more time to secure a replacement and Kondogbia moves to the club for a reported fee of €5m (£4.4m).

"Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF have reached an agreement over the transfer of Geoffrey Kondogbia," Atletico said in a statement. "The box-to-box footballer is a strong presence in midfield and contributes defensively and offensively."

Liga Asensio rescues a point for Real at home to Valencia 27/08/2017 AT 11:57