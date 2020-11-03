Atletico Madrid have announced the signing of midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia from Valencia.
Kondogbia, 27, has passed his medical with the club and signed a deal which ties him to Atleti until the summer of 2024.
He arrives as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day.
Dortmund superstar Haaland 'will land' at Liverpool - Euro Papers
Under La Liga rules, Atleti were permitted to have more time to secure a replacement and Kondogbia moves to the club for a reported fee of €5m (£4.4m).
"Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF have reached an agreement over the transfer of Geoffrey Kondogbia," Atletico said in a statement. "The box-to-box footballer is a strong presence in midfield and contributes defensively and offensively."